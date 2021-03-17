Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates here

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the Assembly Elections in five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry -- to farmers' protest against three farm acts to Parliament Budget Session, we at English Jagran focus on all the top news of the day to give our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from March 17:

8:45 am: A man suspected of carrying out all of the attacks in the Atlanta, Georgia area, has been taken into custody: Reuters

8:10 am: PM Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories to discuss the growing number of COVID-19 cases and the ongoing vaccination drive.

8:00 am: Mumbai team of Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) arrested a Nigerian drug peddler in a raid conducted in Navi Mumbai area last night, recovered cocaine from his possession: NCB

7:46 am: Karnataka: Two Nigerian nationals arrested in Bengaluru and seized drugs including ecstasy and LSD worth Rs 75 lakhs from their possession: City Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru City

7:36 am: Eight people, including at least four women, have been shot dead at three day spas in the Atlanta, Georgia area, Reuters quoting local media and police

7:25 am: Even our adversaries have accepted that BJP will win in Assam. Although I don't agree with Sharad Pawar ji's whole statement, but if he also believes that BJP will win in Assam, it goes on to show that we will register a big win: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in Guwahati

7:13 am: Congress has released a list of 14 candidates for the Puducherry Assembly elections

7:00 am: Pune: Cyber Cell of Crime Branch has booked 12 people incl 2 directors of regional news channels from Maharashtra for selling dormant bank accounts' data worth over Rs 216 cr. Case registered under Sec 419, 420, 34, 120(B) of IPC & Sec 43/66 & 66(d) of Information Technology Act

