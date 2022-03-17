New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at Jagran English will continue our focus on the 2022 assembly election results in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. Today, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is expected to meet Sonia Gandhi and put forward the suggestions given by the G-23 leaders in a bid rebuild Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:09 hours: Delhi Metro experiencing a delay in services on Violet, Green and Pink lines, says DMRC.

9:05 hours: Just In: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will visit India by March end, reports ANI.

9:00 hours: Senior Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad might meet party chief Sonia Gandhi today to put forward the suggestions given by the G-23 leaders after the party's dismal show at the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma