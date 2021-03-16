New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the Assembly Elections in five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry -- to farmers' protest against three farm acts to Parliament Budget Session, we at English Jagran focus on all the top news of the day to give our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 16:

11:40 am: In a significant development, total vaccination coverage in India crossed 3.29 cr. Y'day, India also recorded highest vaccinations in a day with over 3 million vaccine doses administered. Coverage of beneficiaries aged over 60 yrs has crossed 1 cr in just 15 days: Health Ministry

11:30 am: Congress releases its manifesto for #TamilNaduElections2021 at the party office in Chennai.

11:10 am; Delhi: Two people arrested by Police for allegedly killing two others over an incident of road rage in Paschim Vihar last night.

11:00 am: Odisha: BJP & Congress MLAs create ruckus in Assembly over pending paddy procurement by the govt It was followed by BJD MLAs demanding apology from BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi, who earlier attempted suicide in State Assembly by consuming sanitiser

10:50 am: An aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it, recovered by J&K Police in Bhalwal area of Jammu. A similar balloon was recovered by the Police on March 10th, after it landed in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector.

10;40 am; Andhra Pradesh CID issues notice to former Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (in file pic) and former state minister Ponguru Narayana, asking them to join the probe over matter related to inclusion of assigned lands in land pooling without cabinet approval.

10;25 am; India is world's largest working democracy & represents 130 cr citizens of the country. In last 74 yrs of independence, our democratic system has only strengthened. We are now celebrating 75 yrs of independence. This Central Hall is a witness to independence: LS Speaker Om Birla

10;15 am; A total of 22,82,80,763 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 15th March 2021. Of these, a total of 8,73,350 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

10;00 am; Maharashtra: Bank employees continue their strike on the second day following the call of the United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU). Visuals from Mumbai. UFBU had called a two-day nationwide strike against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'.

9:45 am: India reports 24,492 new #COVID19 cases, 20,191 recoveries and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 1,14,09,831 Total recoveries: 1,10,27,543 Active cases: 2,23,432 Death toll: 1,58,856 Total vaccination: 3,29,47,432

9:30 am: A team of Delhi Police Counter-Intelligence/Special Cell arrested a criminal of Kala Jathedi gang & his accomplice from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The criminal, Priyavart is involved in 15 cases, incl 6 murders/attempt to murder. Accomplice Rohit is involved in cases of robbery & others.

9:00 am: A team of Delhi Police Counter-Intelligence/Special Cell arrested a criminal of Kala Jathedi gang & his accomplice from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The criminal, Priyavart is involved in 15 cases, incl 6 murders/attempt to murder. Accomplice Rohit is involved in cases of robbery & others.

8:35 am: Odisha: Malkangiri forest division creates awareness on forest fire, via public meetings & songs. Divisional Forest Officer says, "We composed a song. This yr we witnessed comparatively fewer incidents. All ranges have one squad each. We get info on fire incidents through an app"

8:03 am: Telangana: A seven-year-old boy, Virat Chandra, from Hyderabad has scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa "We took all precautions & had decided that we'd return if he'd feel uneasy but he made us proud," said Bharat, who led Virat's expedition

7:52 am: Prayagraj: Nurses of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College halted services & protested y'day after one of them was allegedly slapped by a junior doctor following a verbal alteraction Superintendent Incharge(pic 2) says "Nurse has complained. Action to be taken after we speak to doctor"

7:41 am: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India at the end of April in what will be his first major international trip after Britain’s exit from the European Union as part of efforts to boost UK opportunities in the region, his office said on Monday: Reuters

7:34 am: India is convinced that there can be no military solution to Syrian conflict & reaffirm our commitment to advancing Syrian-led & Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254: India's Permanent Rep to UN, TS Tirumurti

7:23 am: We'll open pumps at 12 locations in next phase. Prisoners working here are trained & receive Rs 249/day salary that gets transferred to their bank accounts. At Jaipur pump, we registered a sale of Rs 1 crore last month, the target is Rs 3 cr/month: Rajeev Dasot, DG (prisons)

7:10 am: Taj Mahal ticket prices likely to increase for tourists. Indian tourists currently pay Rs 250; foreign tourists pay Rs 1300. "ADA has proposed to charge Rs 200 to enter main dome, separate to Rs 200 already charged by ASI," said Agra Divisional Commissioner Amit Gupta

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan