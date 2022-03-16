New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at Jagran English will focus on the swearing-in ceremony of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann. The 48-year-old comedian-turned politician will take the oath as Chief Minister of Punjab at the Khatkar Kalan village, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Besides, we will also focus on the second part of the Parliament Budget Session. The second part of the Budget Session resumed on Monday and will continue till April 8.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

12:32 hours: Pramod Sawant meets N Biren Singh.

12:21 hours: Thank you for allowing me to take up issue of paramount importance - rising danger of social media being abused to hack our democracy. Global companies like FaceBook and Twitter are used increasingly to shape political narratives by leaders, parties and their proxies, Sonia Gandhi tells Lok Sabha.

12:07 hours: Congress president Sonia Gandhi to meet party's MPs from Punjab at Congress Parliamentary Party office at 12.30 pm today, reports ANI.

11:42 hours: Kapil Sibal may be a good lawyer but he is not a good leader of the Congress party. He never went to any village to work for Congress. He is deliberately trying to weaken the party. No one can weaken Sonia Gandhi or the Congress party, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

11:29 hours: N Biren Singh arrives at the Parliament to meet PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

11:22 hours: Just In: Supreme Court upholds the government's decision on One Rank, One Pension (OROP) and says it does not find any constitutional infirmity on the OROP principle and the notification dated November 7, 2015.

11:10 hours: Just In: Supreme Court says it would consider the listing of pleas related to Hijab ban hearing after Holi vacations.

10:42 hours: Parliament Budget Session: BJP MP Vikas Mahatme gives Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "the need of a National Policy to reduce alcohol consumption in the country."

10:34 hours: Just In: Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Congress chief, resigns from his post after Congress' poll debacle.

9:49 hours: Today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as 3 crore Punjabis will together be sworn-in as CM along with Bhagwant Mann. Oath to change this corrupt system and to fulfill dreams of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar, says AAP Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha.

9:23 hours: People begin arriving at the venue of CM-designate Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in ceremony in Khatkar Kalan.

8:33 hours: We (party unit from the states that went to poll recently) had a meeting with BJP national president. It was a routine meeting and was not regarding the decision on Chief Minister of the state, says Pushkar Singh Dhami.

7:58 hours: Taking moral responsibility for the defeat of the Congress party in the assembly elections, I am resigning as the President of the UP Congress Committee, says Ajay Kumar Lallu.

7:32 hours: Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will take the oath of the office today at Khatkar Kalan. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

