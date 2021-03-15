New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, will address a rally in Jhargram today to pitch for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Shah also held a roadshow in Kharagpur on Sunday and said that the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal winning over 200 seats.

Here are the LIVE Updates from March 15:

9:35 am: Just In: Sensex drops 511.55 points, currently at 50,280.53.

9:25 am: I have instructed team to discuss night curfew and other things. Relevant departments will prepare for a meeting which will be held tomorrow. We have issued some instruction and will take few more steps, if needed, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

9:25 am: A total of 22,74,07,413 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 14th March 2021. Of these, a total of 7,03,772 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research

8:35 am: You'll recall in 2014 and 2016, equation between PM Modi and the then VP Biden was extremely good. Not only at the lunch he hosted in 2014 but also in 2016 jt session of Congress where the then Vice President Biden presided, says India's Envoy to US TS Sandhu.

Coming to Quad Summit, you've to just see public viewing of the first 5 minutes and I think you can see. General atmosphere was very good amongst all leaders. India-US relationship is much deeper and this was very much reflected in equation between PM Modi and President Biden, he added.

8:30 am: The desire was to have an in-person summit but due to the pandemic, it wasn't possible. You've seen in joint statement, there's clear indication that foreign ministers will meet and by year-end all 4 leaders have pledged to have in-person summit, says India's Envoy to US TS Sandhu.

8:16 am: US Defence Secy Lloyd Austin is going to be the first senior cabinet minister visiting India (under Joe Biden presidency). This visit is a reflection of the importance which the US accords to India and the importance of our bilateral relationship, says India's Envoy to US TS Sandhu.

7:50 am: Also Read -- Bank Strike: Complete list of services to remain affected as 2-day protest against privatisation begins

7:27 am: In view of prevailing law and order situation at the Ghazipur border and considering public convenience, the carriageway of NH-24 going towards Ghaziabad from Delhi has been opened after consultation with police officials of Ghaziabad District, Uttar Pradesh: Delhi Police

7:21 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address public meetings in Jhargram in West Bengal on Monday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma