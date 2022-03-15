New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at Jagran English will focus on the second part of the Parliament Budget Session that will continue till April 8. Today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will address the House on 'Inadvertent firing of missile' and situation in Ukraine.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:57 hours: PM Modi and BJP president JP Nadda were felicitated by party members in view of a massive win in four states in recently held assembly elections.

9:36 hours: Parliament Budget Session: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis and the plight and future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine.

9:21 hours: PM Modi arrives at Ambedkar Bhavan to attend BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting.

9:07 hours: Introduction of automation has also taught us that technology can be a double-edged weapon. It reduces human workload on one hand, but it can be potentially capable of inducing more errors on the other. Recent accidents of Boeing 737 MAX have amply proved this point, says IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

9:00 hours: Parliament Budget Session: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Zero Hour Submission in Rajya Sabha to discuss the "falling EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) interest rates".

8:50 hours: Since its inception, the IAF has adopted a flight safety-centric approach in its working and our organisation culture is draped in its values and promotes this flight safety culture. Today, all facets of IAF's functioning have connections and connotations to the flight safety ambit, says IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

A simultaneous challenge is to identify new emerging physical and mental stressors associated with the use of this new technology which could manifest themselves as errors, thereby directly affecting safe operations, he adds.

8:15 hours: BJP to hold an important meeting in Delhi today regarding Uttarakhand. BJP leaders Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madan Kaushik will attend meeting. BJP president JP Nadda and general secretary BL Santosh will be present in the meeting, says Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik.

7:42 hours: EAM Dr S Jaishankar to make a statement on the situation in Ukraine at 2:30 pm today.

7:35 hours: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement on 'Inadvertent firing of missile' in Lok Sabha today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma