Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of March 14.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the highly anticipated polls in four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- and one union territory -- Puducherry -- to farmers' protest, we at English Jagran focus on all the top news of the day to give our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from March 14:

9:58 am: India reports 25,320 new COVID-19 cases, 16,637 recoveries, and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours: Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,13,59,048

Total recoveries: 1,09,89,897

Active cases: 2,10,544

Death toll: 1,58,607

Total vaccination: 2,97,38,409

9:05 am: A total of 22,67,03,641 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 13th March 2021. Of these, 8,64,368 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:48 am: Based on a proactive operation by Army intelligence agencies, a case of possible malpractice in selection procedures at a Services Selection Centre has come to light. Since the scope of investigation involves multiple agencies, Indian Army has decided to hand over the case to CBI

Indian Army has zero-tolerance towards corrupt practices in the recruitment process for selection of suitable candidates for Indian Army: Indian Army officials

8:12 am: A fine of Rs 200 will be imposed for not wearing a mask in Nilgiris. People are taking the situation lightly thinking the pandemic is over. There are indications of a second wave. I urge all to wear masks, says Nilgiris collector J Innocent Divya in Tamil Nadu.

7:47 am: Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in Rawalpora area of Shopian, in an encounter with security forces that began yesterday. The joint operation is underway.

7:26 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will conduct a roadshow on a wheelchair from Gandhi Murti to Hazra. She will address a public rally at Hazra this afternoon, reports ANI.

7:21 am: Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze will be presented by NIA before a court later today demanding his custody.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma