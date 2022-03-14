New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at Jagran English will focus on the second part of the Parliament Budget Session that will continue till April 8. Today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Jammu and Kashmir budget for the financial year 2022-23 in Parliament.

Besides, we will also focus on the five-state assembly election results 2022. The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa while the AAP has swept Punjab.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:18 hours: India reports 2,503 fresh COVID-19 cases and 4,377 recoveries and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active case: 36,168 (0.08 per cent)

Daily positivity rate: 0.47 per cent

Total recoveries: 4,24,41,449

Death toll: 5,15,877

Total vaccination: 1,79,91,57,486

9:10 hours: Parliament Budget Session: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Russia-Ukraine war and the plight amd future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine.

9:00 hours: Parliament Budget Session: Tribal Affairs Min Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 today in Lok Sabha.

8:50 hours: Parliament Budget Session: Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Rajya Sabha to be held today in Parliament at 10 am, reports ANI.

8:45 hours: Parliament Budget Session: CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the decision of slashing EPFO interest rate to 8.1 per cent from 8.5 per cent.

8:40 hours: Parliament Budget Session: AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha regarding not changing the original building of Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram.

8:35 hours: The second half of the Budget session - which will begin today - will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

8:30 hours: Hello and welcome to the 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog of Jagran English! Today, we will focus on second part of the Parliament Budget Session and the five-state assembly election results 2022.

