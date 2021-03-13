Stay tuned to catch all the live updates here

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the Assembly Elections in five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry -- to farmers' protest against three farm acts to Parliament Budget Session, we at English Jagran focus on all the top news of the day to give our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 13:

10:45 am; I will contest from the Haripad constituency. Haripad is like my mother. The people there love me. I can't leave the constituency. So, I will contest from there: Congress leader Ramesh Chenithalla, Kerala

10:35 am; Shopian Police have arrested seven terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit HM. Incriminating materials recovered from their possession. Case registered & investigation going on: Jammu and Kashmir Police

10:25 am: Rajasthan: 5 people were killed in a collision between a bus and a trailer truck on National Highway 11 in Bap, Jodhpur District

10:15 am: Kisan Social Army has constructed a permanent shelter at Tikri border as protest against farm laws continues "These houses are strong, permanent just like the will of the farmers. 25 houses built, 1000-2000 similar houses to be built in coming days,"Anil Malik, Kisan Social Army

10;00 am: India reports 24,882 new #COVID19 cases, 19,957 recoveries, and 140 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 1,13,33,728 Total recoveries: 1,09,73,260 Active cases: 2,02,022 Death toll: 1,58,446 Total vaccination: 2,82,18,457

9;45 am; Delhi: Criminal Kamal Gehlot accused in Vikas Mehta murder case injured in an encounter with a team of Delhi Police Special Cell last night

9:30 am: Businessman Harpreet Singh Talwar was arrested by DRI Mumbai on 11th March and remanded to judicial custody, in connection with the seizure of 21,60,000 sticks of smuggled cigarettes of Gudang Garam valued at Rs 4,75,20,000

9:15 am: Telangana reported 216 new #COVID19 cases, 168 recoveries, and 2 deaths on 12th March. Total cases: 3,00,933 Total recoveries 2,97,363 Death toll 1,652 Active cases in the state 1,918

8:55 am: U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to work with Indian manufacturer Biological E Ltd. to finance increased capacity to support its effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022

8:40 am: Two Bangladeshi nationals who were under treatment for schizophrenia at Modern Psychiatric Hospital here have returned to their families. They were detained after they illegally entered India: Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh, in Agartala, yesterday

8;20 am; Odisha: BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi attempted suicide in State Assembly by consuming sanitiser yesterday "Paddy procurement not being done in Debgad.More than 2 lakh quintal paddy lying unsold. Attempted suicide by consuming sanitiser to draw govt's attention to the issue," he said

8:05 am: Social distancing goes for a toss as hundreds of people flock to Cotton Market in Nagpur, Maharashtra ahead of a week-long lockdown starting March 15

7:53 am: Maharashtra: Patients being treated at #COVID19 care centre in Shegaon came outside to protest after not receiving food till 2 pm "I am told that contractor's cylinder wasn't working hence the delay but we're running a thorough enquiry," said Buldhana Addl Dist Collector

7:45 am: Assam Rifles in Manipur intercepted and recovered an illegal consignment of Areca Nuts worth approximately Rs 16 lakhs on March 11 from Khengjoy village in Chandel district. Carriers and recovered goods handed over to Police.

7:35 am: All three accused have been arrested. Two were arrested before, third one nabbed today. Case registered under Sec 376 IPC & POCSO Act. We will file the chargesheet based on evidence in the court now: Preetinder Singh, Kanpur SSP on minor's gang-rape case in Sajeti

7:23 am: State Secretary Blinken spoke with UNSG Antonio Guterres yesterday to discuss Afghanistan, Ethiopia & Burma. He called for enhanced regional & international efforts to help resolve humanitarian crisis, atrocities & restore peace in Ethiopia: US State Dept spox Ned Price

7:12 am: They discussed importance of independent, international & credible probe in Tigray's human rights abuses. On Burma, Secy Blinken underscored importance of continued unity at UN to prevent violence & urge restoration of Burma’s democratically-elected govt: US State Dept spox

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan