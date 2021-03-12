New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the Assembly Elections in five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry -- to farmers' protest against three farm acts to Parliament Budget Session, we at English Jagran focus on all the top news of the day to give our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ''Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' and flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Thursday to mark 75 years of India's Independence. PM Modi will also flag off the freedom march or 'padyatra' from Sabarmati Ashram. The Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Government to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. It will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari. The curtain raiser activities are beginning from March 12, 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 12:

11:35 am: Gujarat: Cultural performances underway near Abhay Ghat in Ahmedabad. PM Narendra Modi will flag off the Dandi March from here today, as part of the Amrit Mahotsav programme to mark the 75 years of India's independence.

#WATCH Gujarat: Cultural performances underway near Abhay Ghat in Ahmedabad. PM Narendra Modi will flag off the Dandi March from here today, as part of the Amrit Mahotsav programme to mark the 75 years of India's independence. pic.twitter.com/7J5XnWz7ER — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

11:20 am: Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees pictures, magazines & other collections at a special exhibition near Abhay Ghat in Ahmedabad, as part of Amrit Mahotsav programme.

11:10 am: Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi garlands a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at Hriday Kunj, Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

11:00 am: Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. He will flag off the Dandi March from the Ashram today, as part of Amrit Mahotsav programme to mark the 75 years of India's independence.

10;45 am; Toolkit case: Delhi Court directs Police not to take any coercive action against activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari till March 15th. Matter adjourned till then. He had approached the court for anticipatory bail. Recently, he was granted transit bail by Bombay High Court.

10;30 am; Maharashtra: Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze transferred from Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) to Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters.

10;15 am; Today’s Amrit Mahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where Dandi March began. The March had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India’s people. Going 'Vocal For Local' is a wonderful tribute to Bapu & our great freedom fighters: PM

10;00 am; WB: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari meets locals in Nandigram. He says, "My relationship with them is very old. Mamata Banerjee remembers them every 5 years when polls come. They will defeat her. I am also filing my nomination, I am a voter of Nandigram."

9;50 am; India reports 23,285 new #COVID19 cases, 15,157 recoveries, and 117 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 1,13,08,846 Total recoveries: 1,09,53,303 Active cases: 1,97,237 Death toll: 1,58,306 Total vaccination: 2,61,64,920

9;35 am; BJP Central Election Committee to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in 4 states and one UT.

9;10 am; Punjab: Cycle rally organized to kickstart celebrations for 75 years of India's Independence, in Amritsar today. "To mark 75 yrs of our Independence, we began with cycle rally from Jallianwala Bagh. More events will be dedicated to our freedom struggle", says Deputy Commissioner

8;52 am; Further investigation and forensic analysis will be done after the mobile handset and details of the seizure are received from Tihar Jail authorities: Delhi Police Special Cell

8;45 am; Based on Spl Cell's info, Tihar Jail authorities seized a cellphone from a jail where certain terror convicts are lodged. It's suspected that the phone was used for operating Telegram channels used recently for claiming responsibility for terror acts/threats:Delhi Police Spl Cell

8;25 am; Delhi: 6 people arrested in connection with a video where miscreants were seen firing bullets in air in Babarpur on Feb 26. They had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from a man who runs an e-rickshaw business & fired bullets when he didn't relent.

8;10 am; I know it's been hard, I truly know... I carry a card in my pocket with a number of Americans who have died due to #COVID19 till date... As of now, total deaths in America -- 527,726 -- that's more deaths than World War I, World War II, Vietnam war & 9/11 combined: US President

8:00 am: All adult Americans will be eligible to get the vaccine no later than May 1: US President Joe Biden

7:45 am: Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do, in fact it may be the most American thing we do, and that's what we have done: US President Joe Biden on the anniversary of #COVID19 in the United States

7:30 am: Tripura: One person detained along with brown sugar & narcotic drug capsules worth Rs 50 lakhs from Bin para area "We've seized 10,000 Spasmo-Proxyvon capsules from detainee's house. Case registered under NDPS Act," said SDPO Piya Madhuri Majumder, Airport Police Station

7:15 am: PM Modi to inaugurate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav in Ahmedabad today





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan