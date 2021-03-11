New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the Assembly Elections in five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry -- to farmers' protest against three farm acts to Parliament Budget Session, we at English Jagran focus on all the top news of the day to give our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 11:

12:00 pm: The condition of her (Mamata Banerjee) leg is serious. Doctors are treating her. A little more pressure could have resulted in spine injury: TMC MLA Paresh Pal outside SSKM hospital in Kolkata The CM sustained injuries in her left leg in Nandigram yesterday evening.

11;45 am; Punjab: 30 shanties were gutted in a fire at a slum near Bhagat Singh Colony in Jalandhar. No casualties have been reported, says Fire Station Officer Jaswant Singh

11;35 am; A CRPF jawan died by suicide in Badgam, J&K today morning. He was mentally disturbed and was not assigned any weapon. While others were busy, he took another jawan's weapon and shot himself. Jawan hailed from Kerala & had joined back last week after a long leave: CRPF

11;25 am: Karnataka: A delivery man of Zomato (in photo) has been booked and arrested for allegedly attacking a woman in Bengaluru, according to Bengaluru DCP (South East) Joshi Srinath Zomato says, "We deeply regret this incident & apologise to Hitesha for this traumatic experience".

11:10 am: West Bengal: A TMC delegation to meet Election Commission officers in Kolkata today & file a complaint about the alleged attack on party chief Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram yesterday. A BJP delegation will also meet the commission to demand a proper enquiry into the incident.

11:00 am; Toolkit matter: Activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail, hearing to take place tomorrow. Recently, he was granted transit bail by the Bombay High Court.

10:45 am: West Bengal: Purba Medinipur District Magistrate Vibhu Goel and SP Praveen Prakash visit Birulia Bazar in Nandigram where Chief Minister & TMC chief Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries after allegedly being pushed by unidentified people yesterday evening.

10:30 am; In recent past when the world needed medicines, India did whatever it could to provide them. India is humbled that Made in India vaccines are going around the world. We want to heal as well as help humanity. This is exactly what Gita teaches us: PM Narendra Modi

10;25 am: At the core of Aatmnirbhar Bharat is to create wealth and values, not only for ourselves but for the larger humanity. We believe that an Aatmnirbhar Bharat is good for the world: PM Modi

10:20 am; The Gita makes us think. It inspires us to question. It encourages debate and keeps our minds open. Anybody who is inspired by Gita will always be compassionate by nature and democratic in temperament: PM Modi at launch of kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita

9:55 am: Delhi AAP MLA Raghav Chadha says he has tested positive for COVID-19

9:30 am; One person died and 8 others injured in an accident that took place when they were carrying out repair work on a railway track near Yamuna Khadar, Delhi last night. The injured are undergoing treatment at two different hospitals. An FIR has been registered: Delhi Police

9:15 am: India reports 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, 18,100 recoveries, and 126 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 1,12,85,561 Total recoveries: 1,09,38,146 Active cases: 1,89,226 Death toll: 1,58,189

9:00 am: Kerala: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala files a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, alleging that CM Pinarayi Vijayan violated Model Code of Conduct by announcing new programs and policies during press meets on March 4 and March 6.

8:50 am: Maharashtra ATS records statement of police officer Sachin Vaze in Mansukh Hiren death case, says an ATS officer The state home minister yesterday announced that govt had decided to remove Vaze from the Crime Branch following an uproar in the Assembly for his suspension & arrest

8;40 am: West Bengal: TMC defers its manifesto release schedule for today following the injury to party chief Mamata Banerjee.

8;30 am; PM Narendra Modi greets people on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

8;20 am; Just we, in India, can discuss say Palestine issue as we've done or can discuss if we so choose any other domestic issue of a foreign country, British Parliament has the same right: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on the discussion in UK Parliament on farmers' protest

8;15 am; I don't blame Govt of India for doing its job, for speaking up for its point of view. But we must recognise there is another point of view & that in democracies, elected representatives are free to air their point of view on this: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

8;10 am; I don't think there is something so surprising. We should take it as a normal give and take that happen between democracies: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on the discussion in UK Parliament on farmers' protest

8:03 am: Up to 22 lakh devotees have performed 'snan' till now. We are going to begin the process of emptying this ghat (Har Ki Pauri) as 'akharas' are getting ready for 'shahi snan': Sanjay Gunjyal, IG Police, Kumbh Mela in Haridwar

7:53 am: Varanasi: Streets outside Kashi Vishwanath Temple were chock-a-block with hundreds of devotees as they queue up for 'darshan' this morning, on #MahaShivaratri

7:45 am: Uttarakhand: Thousands of devotees throng to Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar to take a holy dip this morning, on #MahaShivaratri

7:32 am: Challenges for OSCE are threats to peace from ethnic tensions & violent separatism within States & transnational threats -- weapons proliferation, terrorism, cybersecurity, migration, environmental damage & drug trafficking: N Naidu, Dy Permanent Representative Ambassador to UN

7:24 am: Despite these challenges, OSCE has broken new ground in developing effective tools for conflict prevention, peacebuilding, crisis management & post-conflict rehabilitation to address risks & threats to security: Dy Permanent Representative Ambassador to UN Nagaraj Naidu

7:13 am: Cowards have been trying to stop Mamata Banerjee but no one has been able to. Firstly state ADG Law & Order was removed then DG & now with this... I'm surprised to see how EC, who made all changes, is silent. They must take responsibility: Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal Minister

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan