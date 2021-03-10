Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates here

12;35 pm: Maharashtra: Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis moves Motion of Breach of Privilege against Home minister Anil Deshmukh following the latter's allegations against him regarding Anvay Naik suicide case

12:25 pm; Government has decided to remove Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze from the Crime Branch. His name came up in the statement of Mansukh Hiren's wife: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

12;15 pm; Kerala: CPI(M) releases list of 83 candidates for the Assembly elections; CM Pinarayi Vijayan to contest from Dharmadam, KK Shailaja from Mattannur, and KT Jaleel to contest from Thavanoor.

12:00 pm: BJP members shout slogans as the home minister announces transfer of Sachin Vaze from the Crime Branch, demand his suspension and arrest. Amid ruckus, proceedings of the Maharashtra Legislative Council adjourned till 12 noon

10:25 am: I have done all the job assigned to me to benefit the people of the state and my party. I'm not part of any race: BJP MP Ajay Bhatt on being asked if he is in the race for Uttarakhand CM post

10:15 am: Congress, RJD and DMK give suspension of business notices in Rajya sabha over 'situation arising due to farmers' protest against the farm laws across the country'

10:10 am: Tamil Nadu: TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam releases its first list of candidates for Assembly elections; former MLAs P Palaniappan, M Rengasamy, G Senthamizhan, C Shanmugavelu, & NG Parthiban are among prominent names in the list.

10:00 am: New Delhi: Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr S Jaishankar, and Prahlad Patel reach Parliament to participate in BJP parliamentary party meeting.

9;45 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament to participate in the BJP parliamentary party meeting

9;30 am: India reports 17,921 new COVID-19 cases, 20,652 recoveries, and 133 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 1,12,62,707 Total recoveries: 1,09,20,046 Active cases: 1,84,598 Death toll: 1,58,063

9;15 am: Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy in Mumbai, in presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat

9:05 am: Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who recently joined BJP, will campaign for Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, West Bengal. Chakraborty, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan will accompany Adhikari for his nomination on March 12: Office of Suvendu Adhikari

8:55 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets CISF personnel on their Raising Day. "Their role in furthering national safety and progress is deeply valued," he tweets.

8:45 am: An aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it landed in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector yesterday evening. The balloon was taken into custody by police: Jammu and Kashmir Police

8;35 am: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to participate in Uttarakhand BJP legislative party meeting in Dehradun later today

8;20 am: AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha to raise the demand for an extra chance to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants due to COVID-19 pandemic.

8:05 am: First 'Milk ATM' installed in Kashmir's Pulwama

7:55 am: I used to study for 6-8 hours every day. I came here in class 9th, the environment here is good & a healthy competition exists. We get inspired when we see others doing well: Saket Jha #JEEMains topper, in Kota

7:43 am: Two new #COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, as per state government.

Total cases: 4,434

Active cases: 9

Discharged: 4,415

Deaths: 10

7:35 am: Supreme Court will today hear a plea challenging the Calcutta High Court order which allowed the CBI to investigate a case of alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal in West Bengal, without the State's consent.

7:23 am: We are directly engaged, there are range of issues we, of course, have talked with the Chinese through those engagements. We don't hold back about our concerns but we also look for opportunities to work together: White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki

7:12 am: Friday will be the first time Quad is meeting at the leaders level. US President Biden has made it one of his earliest multilateral engagements, it speaks the importance we place on close cooperation with our allies & partners in Indo-Pacific: White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan