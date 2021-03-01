New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

The second phase of coronavirus vaccination will begin in India from Monday. In this phase, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidites will get a vaccine jab. The Centre has said that beneficiaries will have to register themselves using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu.

11:39 am: Registration and booking for appointment for COVID19 vaccination are to be done through CoWIN portal cowin.gov.in. There is no CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

11:14 am: India of 21st century needs post-harvest or food processing revolution and value addition amid increasing agriculture production. It would have been good for the country had this been done 2-3 decades back: PM Narendra Modi speaks on steps taken for agriculture in Budget 2021-22

11:14 am: Govt has increased agriculture credit target to Rs 16.50 lakh cr - animal husbandry, dairying & fisheries sectors have been given priority. Rural infrastructure fund raised to Rs 40,000 cr. Micro-irrigation fund doubled: PM speaks on steps taken for agriculture in Budget 2021-22

11:08 am: Government in Delhi doesn't respect Tamil culture. They've a CM who does everything they say. CM (E.K. Palaniswami) doesn't represent State, he represents what Modi wants him to do. A person who bows before only Modi can't represent Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi at a roadshow in Kanyakumari

11:00 am: Within 2 months there's going to be a change in govt, that people are eagerly waiting for...We've planned to make Tamil Nadu become advanced in the next 10 years. DMK is working for people irrespective of being or not being in power, says DMK president MK Stalin

10:31 am: Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal joins Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party leader Raghav Chadha.

9:51 am: My client Mehul Choksi has clarified that he is very much an Antiguan citizen. His citizenship has not been revoked: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's advocate Vijay Aggarwal to ANI, on reports of revocation of Choksi's citizenship by an Antiguan civil court

9:50 am: Sir (PM Modi) has been administered first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, second dose will be given in 28 days. He asked us where do we belong to and after vaccination he said, "Laga bhi di, pata hi nahi chala": Sister P Niveda who inoculated PM Modi today.

9:32 am: India reports 15,510 new COVID19 cases, 11,288 discharges and 106 deaths in the last 24 hours: Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,10,96,731

Total discharges: 1,07,86,457

Death toll: 1,57,157

Active cases: 1,68,627

Total Vaccination: 1,43,01,266

9:06 am: A total of 21,68,58,774 samples tested for COVID19 up to 28th February. Of these, 6,27,668 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

8:40 am: Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and his team will travel to Kabul, Doha and additional regional capitals: US Department of State

He'll resume discussions on the way ahead with the Islamic Republic and Aghan leaders, Taliban representatives and regional countries whose interests are best served by achievement of just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire: US Department of State

8:20 am: DMK president MK Stalin pays floral tribute to his father and former CM M Karunanidhi as well as to ex-CM and DMK founder CN Annadurai at their memorials in Chennai on his birthday today.

8:15 am: The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin from today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma