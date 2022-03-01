New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will continue our focus on the 2022 assembly elections, which are close to their end. The focus of all political parties has now shifted to Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, following the polling in Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand.

In Uttar Pradesh, the polling for the last two phases would be conducted on March 3 and 7. In Manipur, the last phase of the polling would be held on March 5. The counting of votes for all five states would take place on March 10.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

11:07 hours: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at Bankhandi temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

10:53 hours: People of Basti want change, they're fed up of BJP's lies. There's hunger for development in Gorakhpur... BJP should know that people giving us majority this time... We have already hit two centuries in the last 5 phases, moving ahead now, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

10:33 hours: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, during his tenure as the chief minister, used to give protection to terrorists, withdraw cases against them and embrace them, says BJP president JP Nadda in Chandauli.

10:21 hours: Just In: India reports 6,915 new COVID-19 cases, 180 deaths and 16,864 recoveries. Active caseload stands at 92,472, says Union Health Ministry.

10:10 hours: Today, Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will also address public meetings and poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar and Ballia.

9:29 hours: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath temple on occasion of Maha Shivratri.

9:02 hours: BJP chief JP Nadda will today address multiple poll rallies and hold public meetings in Uttar Pradesh.

8:55 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also address a public meeting in Manipur's Thoubal today.

8:45 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a virtual rally in Manipur today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma