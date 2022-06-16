Breaking News, Latest Updates, Highlights of June 16

11:09 AM

Delhi Police attacked our MPs in pre-planned manner: Congress

We told the Speaker in detail, the manner in which we've been subjected to atrocities and violence. Speaker listened to us attentively. We spoke about Delhi Police officers who barged into AICC office and attacked our MPs and workers in a pre-planned manner. Even at police stations, Delhi Police behaved with Congress MPs as if our MPs and workers are terrorists. Rahul Gandhi was called for 3 consecutive days for 10-12 hours long questioning. We don't object to it. We just want to say that don't use vendetta and violent politics, says Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.