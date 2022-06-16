Breaking News, Latest Updates, Highlights of June 16

Aalok Sensharma
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 08:46 PM IST
Breaking News, Latest Updates, Highlights of June 16

16 June 2022

  • 03:54 PM

    Supreme Court judge MR Shah suffers heart discomfort

    Justice MR Shah, sitting judge of the Supreme Court, suffered heart discomfort in Himachal Pradesh today, reports ANI.

  • 02:56 PM

    Maharashtra SSC results to be declared on June 17

    Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm, says Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

  • 01:34 PM

    Rajnath Singh pays homage to Galwan Valley martyrs

    Remembering heroes of Galwan who fought valiantly for country's honour and laid down their lives on June 15-16, 2020. Their courage, bravery and supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten, tweets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

  • 12:17 PM

    PM Modi holds a roadshow in Himachal Pradesh

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow today in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. Assembly elections are slated to be held in the hilly state later this year.

  • 11:09 AM

    7 killed in road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara

    Seven people, including a child, charred to death as a vehicle carrying them to a wedding procession fell into a gorge in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, reports ANI.

  • 11:09 AM

    Delhi Police attacked our MPs in pre-planned manner: Congress

    We told the Speaker in detail, the manner in which we've been subjected to atrocities and violence. Speaker listened to us attentively. We spoke about Delhi Police officers who barged into AICC office and attacked our MPs and workers in a pre-planned manner. Even at police stations, Delhi Police behaved with Congress MPs as if our MPs and workers are terrorists. Rahul Gandhi was called for 3 consecutive days for 10-12 hours long questioning. We don't object to it. We just want to say that don't use vendetta and violent politics, says Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

  • 10:37 AM

    Section 144 imposed in Ranchi over June 10 violence

    Section 144 CrPC continues to remain enforced in Jharkhand's Ranchi due to the violence on June 10.

  • 09:49 AM

    India reports 12,213 new COVID-19 cases

    India today reported 12,213 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.35 per cent that pushed the country's active caseload to 58,215, as per the Union Health Ministry.

  • 09:11 AM

    357 people arrested in UP for June 10 violence

    A total of 357 accused - 97 from Prayagraj, 85 from Saharanpur, 55 from Hathras, 40 from Moradabad, 20 from Ferozabad, and 41 from Ambedkarnagar - arrested till today in the wake of protests in the state on June 10, says Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

  • 08:59 AM

    Rajnath Singh to visit to J-K today

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in Jammu and Kashmir today for a two-day visit to the UT. He will review the overall security situation there and visit various forward areas, as per officials.

  • 08:55 AM

    Congress' key meet at Parliamentary Party office today

    Congress MPs to hold a meeting at Congress Parliamentary Party office today to discuss treatment of fellow MPs by Delhi Police amid their protest over ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi, reports ANI.

  • 08:20 AM

    Europe's biggest start-up conference recognises India as 'country of year': Ashwini Vaishnaw

    This is a great honour for India to be recognized as the country of the year for Vivatech 2020. This is due to the contribution of the Indian start-ups to the world. This is the recognition of Indian start-ups. We have embarked on this exciting journey, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

  • 07:43 AM

    5G spectrum auction will be completed by July end: Ashwini Vaishnaw

    5G spectrum auction will be completed by July end. We will also have consultations with telecom service providers and will try to come up with 5G services as soon as possible. We're hopeful that auction will get a good response from service providers, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

  • 07:42 AM

    India will get 5G services by March 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Telecom is the primary source of digital consumption. 4G is ready to deploy in the field and 5G is ready in the lab. 5G will be ready to deploy in March 2023, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

