New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the latest updates of the day:

9:55 am| All new ministers to meet BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda today at party headquarters.

9:46 am| Anurag Thakur takes charge as Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Anurag Thakur takes charge as Minister of Information and Broadcasting.



"PM Modi has done terrific work in last 7 yrs to take India forward. The work done by people before me in I&B Ministry & responsibility given to me by the PM, I will try to meet those expectations," he says pic.twitter.com/NRGzxFCBSc — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

9:40 am| Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as the new Minister of Railways.

Delhi: Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as the new Minister of Railways. pic.twitter.com/obGaJ5tWRK — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

9:26 am| ANI: Discussions are still going on over Indemnity to Moderna

Discussions are still going on over Indemnity to Moderna: Sources#COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

9:25 am| PM Modi mourns Congress Virbhadra Singh's death, says "Had a long political career, with rich administrative and legislative experience. He played a pivotal role in Himachal Pradesh and served the people of the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters."

9:20 am| Active cases constitute 1.50% of total cases. Recovery Rate increases to 97.18%. Weekly Positivity Rate below 5%, currently at 2.37%. Daily positivity rate at 2.42%, less than 3% for 17 consecutive days. Testing capacity ramped up – 42.52cr tests total conducted: Health Ministry

9:15 am| India reports 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 44,291 recoveries, and 817 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry

Total cases: 3,07,09,557

Total recoveries: 2,98,43,825

Active cases: 4,60,704

Death toll: 4,05,028

Total vaccinated: 36,48,47,549 (33,81,671 in last 24 hrs)

9:12 am| Karnataka Government tells Karnataka High Court in its affidavit that former minister Roshan Baig's properties and bank accounts will be attached in the multi-crore IMA scam.

9:05 am| If the DNA of Hindus and Muslims is the same, then what is the use of the law against religious conversions? What is the use of the law against 'Love Jihad'? Then it means that the DNA of Mohan Bhagwat & Owaisi is the same: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, in Sehore (MP)

8:57 am| 42,52,25,897 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 7th July 2021. Of these, 18,93,800 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:43 am| Jagannath Temple authority in Puri asked devotees to light lamps as no gathering is allowed during Rath Yatra

Odisha | Jagannath Temple authority in Puri asked devotees to light lamps as no gathering is allowed during Rath Yatra



Light lamps at your houses. Everyone will be able to watch Rath Yatra on TV: Krushna Chandra Khuntia, prez Khuntia Niyog, Puri Jagannath Temple pic.twitter.com/xhx9pN5BHC — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

8:36 am| As a mark of respect to former CM and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh, the Government of Himachal Pradesh has decided to observe three days of state mourning, from 8th July to 10th July.

8:20 am | The mortal remains of former Himachal Pradesh CM & Congress leader Virbhadra Singh brought to his residence in Shimla.

8:11 am | Three rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad, reports AFP News Agency, quoting Iraq Army

8:10 am | Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, tweets, "Four million people have now lost their lives as a result of #COVID19. This painful milestone is a reminder of the long way we still have to go to defeat the pandemic...".

"Four million people have now lost their lives as a result of #COVID19. This painful milestone is a reminder of the long way we still have to go to defeat the pandemic...," tweets Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres. pic.twitter.com/mLyO5Wvgut — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

8:00 am | Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister & Congress leader Virbhadra Singh passes away at 87 after battling with prolonged illness in the early hours of the day: Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla

Embalming is underway & after that mortal remains will be handed over to the family. He recovered from COVID but had post-COVID issues like pneumonia. He had diabetes & other health issues. After having trouble in breathing, he was shifted to ventilator 2 days back: Dr Janak Raj — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

7:41 am | CNG retail price in Delhi revised from Rs 43.40/kg to Rs 44.30/kg w.e.f 8th July; PNG domestic price to be Rs 29.66 per SCM. CNG retail price in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad revised from Rs 49.08/kg to Rs 49.98/kg w.e.f 8th July; PNG domestic price to be Rs 29.61 per SCM.

7:35 am| Petrol at Rs 100.56/litre (an increase of Rs 0.35) today in Delhi, diesel at Rs 89.62/litre (an increase of Rs 0.09)

7:15 am| 5 terrorists killed in 24 hours in Kashmir.

7:00 am | A dedicated health clinic for transgenders to start in Pune

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv