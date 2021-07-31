Breaking News July 31 LIVE: At English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of July 31:

9:30 am: The highway is closed since last night. One vehicle parked on road was also damaged after being hit by boulders. There is a long vehicle queue on NH3 & traffic is being diverted through alternate route via Kataula: Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police, Mandi

9:20 am: Delhi: I am meeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today regarding the Goods & Services Tax (GST) refund for last year and this year also, says Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

9:10 am: "Pretty shortly," said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on being asked when the Cabinet expansion will take place

9:00 am: Jammu & Kashmir | National Investigation Agency conducting raids at 14 places including Jammu, Ramban, and Kashmir in connection with the arrest of LeM top commander Hidayatullah Malik and recovery of a 5kg IED in Jammu: Sources

8:45 am: Himachal Pradesh | Chandigarh-Manali National Highway 3 blocked due to landslide near Pandoh area of Mandi district; restoration work underway: Mandi Police

8:30 am: Two unidentified terrorists were neutralized. Search operation underway: Kashmir Zone Police The exact location of the encounter is between Namibian & Marsar, general area of Dachigam forest, Kashmir Zone Police said

8:20 am: Kamalpreet Kaur finishes with a throw of 64.00m and she has qualified for women's discus throw final

8:00 am: J&K | Encounter has started at Nagberan-Tarsar forest area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. More Details awaited: Kashmir Zone Police

7:53 am: Boxing, Men's Flyweight (48-52kg) Preliminaries - Round of 16: India boxer Amit Panghal (file pic) loses to Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez 4-1

7:45 am: Archery, Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations: Atanu Das loses to Takaharu Furukawa 6-4

7:30 am: Tamil Nadu: More than 10 youths have come together to teach the children of sanitation workers who can't afford smartphones for online education, in Subramaniapuram area of Madurai

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan