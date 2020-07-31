New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Everything that happens around the world impacts us in some way or the other. It, therefore, becomes vital to stay informed in these rapidly changing times. We at Jagran English provide you a 360-degree coverage of all genres to keep you up-to-date with current events.

Just a day left for the Unlock 3.0, The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed the mark of 16-lakh with a record of 545318 number of active coronavirus cases and 35747 number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus. As many as 1057805 patients have been discharged/recovered by the COVID-19 in the country to date. India recorded its highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases & 779 deaths in the last 24 hours. While the mortality rate of India stands at 2.23%, the recovery rate is recorded at 64.51%. The new guidelines set up by the Union government to be implemented in Unlock 3.0, will end night curfews and after a long wait, Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will also be allowed to open with effect from August 5. The government’s phase-wise lockdown lift-up plan will conclude on July 31 and new guidelines will come into force from August 1.

The political crisis in the state of Rajasthan deepened further after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a fresh veiled attack on the BJP said that the ‘rates of horse-trading’ has increased in the state after the Governor Kalraj Mishra approved the commencement of Assembly session from August 14. The Chief Minister said that earlier the first installment was of Rs 10 crore and second was of Rs 15 crore but now it has become unlimited and all know who is doing horse-trading.

Here are the updates from the day:

6:20 pm: Delhi LG Anil Baijal cancels Delhi government's decision to open hotels and weekly markets on a trial basis, as part of Unlock3.

6:15 pm: Punjab Government issues Unlock3 guidelines, mandates night curfew from 11pm to 5am in the state; gyms and yoga institutes to open on 5th August

6:10 pm: Rajasthan Assembly Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi approaches Supreme Court against July 24 order of Rajasthan High Court decision to defer disqualification proceedings against former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

6:00 pm: International commercial passenger flights to remain suspended till 31st August: Director General of Civil Aviation

5:45 pm: COVID19: Himachal Pradesh government extends lockdown in containment zones till August 31st.

5:30 pm: 5,629 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 13,462 rapid antigen tests conducted today in Delhi. Total tests done so far stands at 1,32,785: Government of Delhi

5:15 pm: Delhi reports 1,195 new COVID19 cases, 1,206 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases here rise to 1,35,598 including 1,20,930 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 3,963 deaths. There are 10,705 active cases: Government of Delhi

5:00 pm: A team of Counter-Intelligence Special Cell, Delhi has arrested gangster Jyoti, a resident of Najafgarh, Delhi, from Surat, Gujarat. He was absconding since August 2019 after jumping parole granted by a Haryana court.

4:50 pm: Mumbai police are investigating the matter. Police will investigate on basis of evidence, we expect that the probe will be completed as soon as possible & police will reach to a conclusion: Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil on demand of CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case.

4:40 pm: Equities on downward swing, Reliance cracks by 1.8 pc

4:30 pm: Former Jammu & Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti's detention under Public Safety Act extended by three months

4:20 pm: Enforcement Directorate registers an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

4: 10 pm: Punjab Govt has decided to allow provisional admission of as many as 31,022 open category candidates in 10+1 as regular students. Such students will have to take exams of Class 10 when situation normalises: State Public Relations Dept

4:00 pm: Mumbai police is putting obstruction in the way of a fair investigation by Bihar police in the Sushant death case. BJP feels that CBI should take over this case: Bihar Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

3:45 pm: Lieutenant Governor has the power but Supreme Court has said that it should be used in rarest of rare case. Choice of advocates to fight the northeast Delhi Violence Case shows misuse of power: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

3:30 pm: New Education Policy envisages all colleges & universities to be multidisciplinary. Let IIT deal with engineering, IIM with management, AIIMS with medical & FTII with acting. Dilution of such big institutes will not be good for talent of country: M Sisodia, Delhi Education Min

3:10 pm: SushantSinghRajput death case: High-level meeting underway at Bihar DGP's office in Patna over the investigation being conducted by Bihar Police team in Mumbai.

3:00 pm: Karnakata CM BS Yediyurappa & state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai today met Governor Vajubhai Vala & discussed about the present COVID-19 situation in the state, & explained the actions taken by the govt to control the COVID-19: Raj Bhavan

2:45 pm: After formation of govt, over 20 people in BJP itself are having heart burn. How is there a heart burn within BJP is a well known fact. I don't think Congress people are making any move when condition of BJP itself is in problem: HD Deve Gowda, ex-PM & JD(S) President.

2:30 pm: Andhra Pradesh: Nine people die in Prakasam allegedly after consuming sanitiser instead of liquor. DSP K Prakasa Rao says, "3 beggars, 3 rickshaw pullers & 3 hamalis (porters) consumed sanitiser instead of liquor. One died during treatment, others died in sleep. Probe on.

2:25 pm: There's a confrontation between 2 states & no FIR registered yet in Maharashtra. Chirag had spoken to CM Thackeray that there should be CBI probe. All political leaders are demanding for it. It should be handed over to CBI: Union Minister RV Paswan on Sushant Singh Rajput death case

2:15 pm: Karnataka: Bhaskar Rao, Additional Director General of Police & Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City posted as Additional Director General of Police, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru with immediate effect.

2:10 pm: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh orders a magisterial inquiry by Divisional Commissioner Jalandhar into the suspicious deaths of 21 people, allegedly due to consumption of spurious liquor, in Amritsar, Batala and Tarn Taran: Punjab Chief Minister's Office.

2:05 pm: Karnataka: BJP leader N Ravi Kumar sends legal notices to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah & state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, demanding apologies for alleging "large scale corruption by the state govt in purchase of COVID-19 medical equipment".

1: 55 pm: Government amends the import policy of colour television sets from 'free' to 'restricted'. The procedure for grant of license will be separately issued by DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT): Ministry of Commerce & Industry

1: 50 pm: If all of you agree then we will contribute 30% of our salary towards CM Relief Fund, to fight COVID19, until the pandemic doesn't come under control - be it July, Aug, Sept or Oct: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in conversation with state's ministers, via video conferencing

1: 40 pm: Jammu & Kashmir: People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone released from house detention. He was detained after Centre abrogated Article 370 last year and was lodged at MLA Hostel for six months; was later shifted to his government accommodation at Church Lane on February 5, 2019.

1:30 pm: Enforcement Directorate (ED) should carry out investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case as it seems that there is money syphoning involved in this case: Maharashtra Leader of Opposition & BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis

1:20 pm: We had a COVID campaign from 1-31 July wherein tests were done extensively. Phase 2 of the campaign will be from 1-14 August wherein we'll resolve to maintain social distancing & wear masks to break chain of infection: MP CM in conversation with ministers, via video conferencing

1:10 pm: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts a racing bicycle to a school boy, who dreams of excelling as a top cyclist. Riyaz is a student of Class 9 at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Delhi and works as a dishwasher in an eatery in Ghaziabad: President’s Secretariat

1:00 pm: Supreme Court adjourns for August 10 the hearing of pleas challenging University Grants Commission's (UGC) July 6 circular and seeking cancellation of final term examination in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

12: 55 pm: Indo-Tibetan Border Police to sign an agreement with Khadi & Village Industries Commission today. ITBP will be the 1st Central Armed Police Force to sign the agreement with KVIC. Many food, clothing & other items issued for CAPF jawans to be supplied by KVIC in near future: ITBP

12: 50 pm: West Bengal: The restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad, has been extended upto 15th August 2020.

12: 45 pm: Supreme Court grants 3 weeks' time to state governments to file a reply regarding the compliance of earlier directions issued by it in the case relating to the 'miseries and difficulties' being faced by migrants labourers across the country following lockdown.

12:40 pm: Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress MLAs, supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, leave from Fairmont Hotel for the airport. They are now being shifted to Jaisalmer.

12: 35 pm: Union Minister Prakash Javdekar participates in the 6th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting; offers India as a platform where all the best practices in environmental management in BRICS countries could be showcased: Govt of India

12:30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Grand Finale of the largest ever online hackathon in the world on 1st August 2020 through video-conference: Ministry of Human Resource Development

12:25 pm: The recovery rate has improved to 64.54%. The doubling rate is right now 21 days: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

12:20 pm: Delhi: Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on COVID19, is underway, through video conferencing. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar & Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also present.

12:10 pm: Supreme Court bars registration of BS-IV vehicles till further orders and expresses displeasure on the sale of large number of vehicles in March during lockdown; says an unusual number of BS-IV vehicles were sold during the lockdown. Matter to be heard on August 13.

12:00 pm: Ayodhya: Preparation of laddoos underway at Mani Ram Das Chhawni, ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. A worker says, "Total 1,11,000 laddoos will be prepared for offerings on Aug 5th." PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on 5th August.

11: 45 am: 1,499 new COVID19 cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 31,877. The number of recovered cases is 19,745 and active cases are 11,918: State Health Department

11:30 am: Not right to have lawyers suggested by Police. We want punishment for all culprits but no innocent should get punished: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on LG overturning Delhi Cabinet’s decision to appoint panel of lawyers of its own choice to argue Delhi violence cases in SC & HC

11:00 am: A penalty of Rs 10,000 to be imposed on people using mobile phones while driving. Notification issued by the State Transport Department on July 30, Thursday after #UttarPradesh govt passed this mandate in June.

10: 45 am: Tamil Nadu CM (file pic) issues order to rename three Metro stations in Chennai. Alandur Metro to be renamed as Arignar Anna Alandur Metro, Central Metro as Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Metro & CMBT Metro as Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro: Tamil Nadu CMO

10: 30 am: 362 new COVID19 cases and 7 deaths reported in Rajasthan. The total number of cases in the state is now 41,298 including 11,319 active cases and 674 deaths: State Health Department

10:00 am: We request our President&Director to consider seniority&hierarchy while making appointments in senior positions. FAIMS shall raise strong voice if autonomy of the Institute is compromised or seniority is overlooked: Faculty Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences

9:55 am: Bihar Police might have come here because a separate complaint was filed there, but Mumbai Police's investigation is in right direction & will investigate properly. There's no need to handover the case to CBI, Maharashtra Police is capable of investigating: Maharashtra's MoS Home

9: 50 am: BJP MP Shiv Pratap Shukla has been appointed as the chairman of Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha

9: 40 am: Bihar: Several parts of Muzaffarpur district face floods as ring dam of Burhi Gandak river collapsed due to rainfall. Locals use boats & makeshift boats for movement. Say, "We're facing a lot of trouble. We have no food or drinking water. We're still awaiting help from the govt."

9:35 am: Whenever police from one state go to another state for investigation, then the respective state govt & officials cooperate. In this case, it's unfortunate that they (Mumbai Police) are not cooperating: Lalit Kishore, Advocate Gen, Bihar Govt on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

9: 30 am: Madhya Pradesh: Shops closed and streets deserted as 10-day complete lockdown is imposed in Bhopal till August 4, in view of rise in COVID19 cases in the state capital; Visuals from New Market area.

9:20 am: Sensex opens at 37,613.69; down by 122.38 points.

9:10 am: The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 30th July is 1,88,32,970 including 6,42,588 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:00 am: India's COVID tally crosses 16 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases & 779 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases stand at 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases, 10,57,806 cured/discharged & 35,747 deaths: Health Minister

8:50 am: At least nine civilians were killed and 50 others were wounded in Pakistani forces rocket attacks on “residential areas” in Spin Boldak district, Kandahar province, on Thursday: Afghanistan's TOLOnews

8:40 am Sushant Singh Rajput death case: A letter petition has been filed in Patna High Court seeking transfer of investigation from Patna State Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

8:30 am Manipur: CM N. Biren Singh pays tribute to the three jawans from 4 Assam Rifles unit, who lost their lives in an ambush by terrorists yesterday in Chandel, near the border with Myanmar. Four jawans were injured in the attack.

8:20 am: People/Ganeshotsav Mandals in containment zones will have to immerse idols in a metallic tank or something else inside containment zone itself. Also, people living in buildings which are sealed must immerse idols at their homes: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

8:10 am: Kerala is celebrating EidAlAdha today. CM Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday announced that the prayers can be offered in mosques of the state today, with limited number of persons in the wake of COVID19 pandemic. Visuals from a mosque in Thiruvananthapuram

8:00 am: Delhi: Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting to be held today at Nirman Bhawan, on COVID19

7:40 am: The holiday on account of `Eid-ul-Azha' shall be observed on 1 & 2 August (Saturday & Sunday) instead of 31 July & 1 August (Friday & Saturday), in the government offices and educational institutions of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir: Govt of Jammu & Kashmir

7:30 am: More than 6 lakh tests done in 24 hours. Ministry of Health continues to implement strategy of comprehensive testing, tracking&treatment to effectively tackle pandemic. The objective is to raise testing capacity to 10 lakhs tests per day in medium term: Health Ministry

7:20 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adj. areas of few places of Delhi, Noida, Gr. Noida, Faridabad, Gannaur, Bagpat, Kasganj, Narora, Chandausi, Sambhal, Sahswan, Badaun, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad during next 2 hr: India Meteorological Dept

7:00 am: Uttarakhand: A landslide occurred at Badrinath national highway in Bajpur of Chamoli district yesterday, following incessant rainfall. Operations to clear the highway is underway.

Posted By: Simran Babbar