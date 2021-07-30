New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of July 30:

8:00 am: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi today. He will also be meeting Union Ministers during his visit to the national capital

7:50 am: Shooting, Women's 25m Pistol qualification: Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker fail to qualify for finals

7:40 am: The United States is deeply concerned by the increasing trend of surveillance, harassment, and intimidation of foreign journalists in China. The People’s Republic of China can and must do better: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

7:30 am: Archery, Women's 1/8 Eliminations: Deepika Kumari qualifies for Quarter-Finals, beats Ksenia Perova 6-5

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan