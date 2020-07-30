New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Everything that happens around the world impacts us in some way or the other. It, therefore, becomes vital to stay informed in these rapidly changing times. We at Jagran English provide you a 360-degree coverage of all genres to keep you up-to-date with current events.

Moving ahead towards Unlock 3.0, The Union government has set up new guidelines that include the removal of the restriction on the movement of people during night hours along with the opening up of Yoga institutes and gymnasiums with effect from August 5. The government’s phase-wise lockdown lift-up plan will conclude on July 31 and new guidelines will come into force from August 1. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has surged past the mark of 15-lakh with a record of 528242 number of active coronavirus cases and 34,968 number of deaths. As many as 10,20,582 patients have been discharged/recovered by the novel coronavirus in the country to date. While the mortality rate of India stands at 2.23%, the recovery rate is recorded at 64.51%.

With the political crisis in the Rajasthan government taking new turns every day, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has given a nod to the state government's proposal to convene the Assembly session from August 14. This is the fourth time the Ashok-led cabinet sent a revised proposal- in a total of seven days after which it finally received a green light from the Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene the session to August 14 from the earlier proposed date of July 31. The governor, in his order, has also directed that all measures should be taken during the conduct of assembly session, as per the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Here are the LIVE updates from July 30:

4:55 pm: COVID19 vaccine, whenever it comes will have to be administered on a much larger scale compared to the existing vaccines. This is something on which there is near unanimity: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health

4:50 pm: Madhya Pradesh government orders all government and private schools in the state to remain closed till 31 August.

4:40 pm: There are multiple stakeholders within & outside Govt and Ministry of Health has started actively engaging with such stakeholders: Health Ministry on 'has there been a discussion of prioritising how a vaccine would be distributed or administered if & when it becomes available'

4:35 pm: Delhi High Court suspends sentence awarded to Jaya Jaitley by trail court in a 2000-01 corruption case. She moved HC earlier today after a Delhi court sentenced her to four years in prison.

4:30 pm: 3 vaccine candidates are in phase 3 clinical trial. These 3 are in US, UK & China. In India, 2 indigenously developed vaccine candidates are in phase 1 & 2 clinical trials. Trial of 1st vaccine involves 1150 subjects at 8 sites, 2nd on 1000 subjects at 5 sites: Health Ministry

4:25 pm: Over 1,81,90,000 tests have been conducted in the country including RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests. There has been a week on week increase in average tests per day. India is conducting 324 test per 10 lakhs population per day: R Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health

4:20 pm: Herd immunity in a country of the size & population of India can't be a strategic option. It can only be achieved through immunisation. Health Ministry thinks it's possible in future but for now, we've to follow COVID appropriate behaviour: R Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health

4:15 pm: The case fatality rate in India today is 2.21% and it's among the lowest in the world. 24 States and Union Territories have lesser fatality rate than that of the country: Ministry of Health

4:10 pm: 16 states of the country have a recovery rate that is more than the national average. Of these, Delhi has a recovery rate of 88%, Ladakh 80%, Haryana 78%, Assam 76%, Telangana 74%, Tamil Nadu & Gujarat 73%, Rajasthan 70%, MP 69% and Goa 68%: R Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health

4:05 pm: More than 1 million people have recovered from COVID19 in the country. This landmark recovery has been achieved because of the selfless work and dedication of our doctors, nurses and frontline workers: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health

4:00 pm: The recovery rate has shown positive trends. It was 7.85% in April and today it is 64.4%: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health.

3:55 pm: Rajasthan High Court issues notice to Speaker & Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, and 6 BSP MLAs in connection with the merger of the BSP MLAs with Congress party, in the state. The Court asks them to file reply by 11th August.

3:50 pm: Intel input warns of terrorists trained in Afghanistan by Pak commandos planning attack in J-K, Ayodhya Ram Mandir also under threat

3:45 pm: Maharashtra: Asma Sheikh, a 17-year-old girl living on the pavement outside Azad Maidan in Mumbai has scored 40% in 10th board exams. She says,"My family supported my education. In the absence of basic amenities, they tried giving me whatever they could to help me pass my exams."

3:40 pm: Maharashtra: Asma Sheikh, a 17-year-old girl living on the pavement outside Azad Maidan in Mumbai has scored 40% in 10th board exams. She says,"My family supported my education. In the absence of basic amenities, they tried giving me whatever they could to help me pass my exams."

3:30 pm: Andhra Pradesh: A car with 2 passengers inside gets washed away in Anantapur while crossing a rivulet.

3:20 pm: CM Ashok Gehlot tells MLAs at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that they will have to stay at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur till 14th August (start of assembly session). Ministers can visit Secretariat to complete their work: Source present at CLP meet tells ANI

3:15 pm: Sushant Singh Rajput's family files caveat before Supreme Court seeking to be heard in Rhea Chakraborty's petition in the top court, for the transfer of investigation to Mumbai.

3:10 pm: Patna: Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey inspects the Patliputra Ashok Hotel, which has been converted into a 75-bedded COVID Hospital.

3:00 pm: A Delhi court awards 4-year jail term to former Samata Party president Jaya Jaitly and her two former party colleagues in a 2000-01 corruption case: Advocate Vikram Panwar, Counsel for one of the convicts

2:25 pm: Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inspects the progress work of the underground section of Namma Metro Phase II, between Cantonment Station and Shivaji Nagar Station.

2:15 pm: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacates her central government allotted accommodation at Delhi's Lodhi Estate: Sources

2:05 pm: Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray conducts review meeting with elected representatives on the measures taken to tackle the spread of COVID19. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also present.

1:55 pm: Mumbai: A team of Bihar Police arrives at Kotak Bank's Bandra West branch to get details of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's account.

1: 50 pm: Punjab: People in Patiala to plant 10 saplings to get a gun license under 'Trees for Guns' policy. Divisional Commissioner says, "People can plant any tree, except poplar. Process of license will begin after person submits photo with plant after taking care of it for a month."

1:45 pm: Supreme Court refuses to entertain a PIL seeking Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

1:40 pm: 107 deaths and 56,71,031 people affected due to floods in the state as of 29th July: Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA)

1:30 pm: Rajasthan: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot begins at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.

1:20 pm: Supreme Court issues notices to Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and other states, on the petition of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty.

1:10 pm: Tamil Nadu extends COVID19 lockdown across the state till August 31 midnight, with certain relaxations. Complete lockdown on Sundays.

1:00 pm: A French Armed Forces Medical Delegation, led by General Patrick Derain, visited AF Station Hindan yesterday for professional interaction with IAF Aeromedical Delegation & demonstration of Aeromedical Evacuation on C-17 aircraft by the IAF: Air Force

12:50 pm: Supreme Court's three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, starts hearing the PIL filed by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP, Anubhav Mohanty, seeking action against 'the practice of encouraging and rewarding wild animal killing in India.'

12:40 pm: Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct by-elections for two vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh & Kerala on August 24, Monday.

12:35 pm: If India is honoured to help in the Parliament building in Afghanistan, it is also proud to be associated in the making of the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre in Niger: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

12:30 pm: The new Supreme Court building in Port Louis is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation and shared values: PM Modi.

12:25 pm: For India, the most fundamental principle in development cooperation is respecting our partners. This sharing of development lessons is our only motivation. That is why our development cooperation does not come with any conditions: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

12:20 pm: It was in Mauritius that I had first spoken about India’s vision of ‘SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region’. This is because Mauritius is at the heart of India’s approach to the Indian Ocean region: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

12:10 pm: Both India and Mauritius respect our independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems. This impressive new building, with its modern design and construction, is a mark of this respect: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

12:00 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurate the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius through video conferencing.

11:10 am: The intensity of rainfall has been low so far, but we hope that it will increase gradually. However, instances, where farmers had to sow their crops again have not been reported until now. We will facilitate farmers if needed: JK Jain Commissioner, Sagar Division, Madhya Pradesh

11:00 am Delhi: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi holds meeting via video conferencing with Rajya Sabha MPs of the party over COVID19 & political situation in the country.

10: 50 am: Rajasthan reports 365 new COVID19 positive cases and 9 deaths, taking the total positive cases and death toll to 40,145 and 663 respectively. The state has 11,097 active cases, 28,385 recoveries and 27,108 discharges: State Health Department

10: 40 am: Indoor gymnasiums and other fitness centres to remain closed in the next phase of 'Mission Begin Again'. Only outdoor centres for exercise and gymnastics can remain open from 5th August, following all social distancing and hygiene protocols for COVID19: Maharashtra Government

10: 30 am: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves proposal to constitute Special Security Force (SSF). Bill to be presented in the upcoming session of Legislative Assembly.

10: 00 am: 1,203 COVID19 cases reported in Odisha on 29th July. Total number of cases in the state is now at 30,378, including 11,235 active cases & 18,938 recovered: State Government

10.10 am: Flight operations at the airport will remain suspended on 5th, 8th,16th,17th, 23rd, 24th & 31st August 2020 as per the lockdown announced by West Bengal Government. Passengers are requested to contact concerned airlines for changes in flight schedule: Kolkata Airport

9: 50 am: There is nothing wrong in identifying MLAs as MLAs: Anil Vij, Haryana Minister on reports of MLAs receiving ‘red flags’ bearing the logo of Haryana Vidhan Sabha for their vehicles (29.07.20)

9: 45 am: Total number of COVID19 cases in India is now 15,83,792; 775 deaths in the last 24 hours.

9: 30 am: Delhi Cabinet to hold a meeting today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a press conference following the meeting.

9:00 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain with wind speed of 15-35 km/ph would occur over adjoining areas of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad till 11 am: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

8:55 am A woman arrested for killing her 4-year old daughter in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune on 27th July. The accused informed her husband that as the child was mischievous & giving her problems, she banged her head on a wall & strangulated her: Pimpri Chinchwad Police.

8:50 am: 38 woman police officers who had contracted COVID19, resumed duties today after recovering. We are proud of them. They are our department's important and responsible officers: Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad City.

8:40 am: Huge quantity of illegal air rifle scopes of foreign origin, including Bushnell, Leupold and Marcool, worth approximately Rs 50 lakhs recovered from Zokhawthar in Champhai district yesterday: Assam Rifles

8:35 am: The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 29th July is 1,81,90,382 including 4,46,642 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:25 am: Condolences to family of Tahir Naseem, American citizen who was killed today inside a courtroom in Pakistan.We urge Pak to take immediate action & pursue reforms that will prevent such a shameful tragedy from happening again: Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs, US State Dept

7:50 am: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registers case against 4 Navy officials and 14 others for allegedly making fake bills of Rs 6.76 crore in the name of supplying IT hardware to the Western Naval Command.

7.40 am Rajasthan: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to be held today at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.

7.30 am: Number of COVID19 recoveries crosses the 10 lakh mark in India: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Posted By: Simran Babbar