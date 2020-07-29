Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of July 29 here

The total number of active cases of the coronavirus in the country stands at 509447 taking the total tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country over the 15-lakh mark. As many as 988029 patients have been discharged/recovered by the novel coronavirus in the country to date and a total of 34,193 people have succumbed to this virus. A total of 408855 tests have been conducted as of July 28. Even as the country is witnessing a record daily spike in cases of COVID-19, the government is formulating guidelines for Unlock 3.0 which will come into force from August 1 as the government’s phase-wise lockdown lift-up plan will conclude on July 31.

The political turmoil in the state of Rajasthan has deepened further with the Ashok Gehlot government making all possible attempts for survival following the rebel by his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs. The Rajasthan government has sent a revised recommendation to Governor Kalraj Mishra for calling an assembly session from July 31 after the Cabinet discussed the points raised by the governor on the issue. Governor Kalraj Mishra demanded another proposal from the state cabinet to convene an assembly session, saying a floor test can be a reasonable ground for calling it on short notice.

5:30 pm: Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan called on President Ram Nath Kovind today. He briefed President about #COVID19 situation in the country & the efforts to combat it.

5:15 pm: Bihar: Parts of Muzaffarpur district flooded due to incessant rainfall in the region.

5:00 pm: Maharashtra Cabinet approves proposal to call monsoon session of the state assembly from 7th September.

4:15 pm: Rajasthan High Court to continue hearing on BJP leader Madan Dilawar's petition against the merger of six BSP MLAs with Congress party, at 2 pm tomorrow.

4:10 pm: Rajasthan Governor asks State Govt to deliberate on three aspects - 21-day notice period before convening session, maintaining social distancing norms & certain conditions to be followed, in case confidence motion is moved - & resubmit proposal seeking to convene assembly session

4:00 pm: Cabinet approved National Education Policy 2020; Major reforms in higher education include a target of 50% gross enrollment ratio by 2035 and provision for multiple entry/exit: Government of India

3:30 pm: #Correction: This notice stands withdrawn. A meeting to decide on lockdown extension in Bihar to be held this evening. Error regretted.

3:10 pm: Haryana: The first batch of Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on Monday lands at the Ambala airbase.

2:35 pm: Haryana: The first batch of #Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on Monday to land at Ambala airbase shortly.

2:30 pm: Lockdown extended in Bihar for a period of 16 days effective from 1st August in wake of #COVID19

2:25 pm: Five #Rafale jets in the Indian airspace, flanked by two Su-30MKIs (Source: Raksha Mantri's Office)

2:20 pm: The first batch of five #Rafale fighter jets to arrive at Ambala airbase in Haryana tentatively at 2 pm today. (File photo of a Rafale fighter jet)

2:15 pm: Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) renamed as Ministry of Education. The announcement to be made later today.

2:10 pm: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra returns the proposal to convene the Assembly Session, to CM Ashok Gehlot. The Governor has not given the approval for the Session yet.

2:05 pm: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra: Raj Bhavan, Rajasthan (Pic source: Raj Bhavan, Rajasthan)

2:00 pm: 236 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for #COVID19 while 1 died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 98. Total number of police personnel infected with Corona at 8958, out of which 6,962 have recovered and 1,898 are active cases: #Maharashtra Police

1:55 pm: Union Cabinet approves new education policy, to be announced today.

1:45 pm: Himachal Pradesh's #COVID19 case tally rises to 2,334 There are 1,043 active cases, 1,262 recovered cases and 12 deaths: State Health Department

1:35 pm: Maharashtra: A team of Bihar Police has arrived at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, CID, in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case

1:30 pm: The death toll due to floods is now 104; 56,71,029 people affected in 30 districts. NDRF and SDRF teams positioned at various locations in the state: Assam Disaster Management Authority

1:00 pm: Bahraich: 11 passengers injured in a bus accident in Payagpur; all injured passengers shifted to a local hospital

12:15 am: We urge all devotees not to visit Ayodhya, and instead watch the live broadcast of the 'Pujan' from their homes: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

12:00 am: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra cancels Independence Day 'At Home' event, due to COVID19 situation in the state: Raj Bhavan

11:00 am: The clothes of Ram Lalla for the 5th August event will be decided by Satyendra Das, chief priest of the temple: Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

10:00 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain to occur over and adjoining areas of Sahaswan, Tundla, Firozabad, Badaun, Kasganj and Etah during the next 2 hours: IMD

9:00 am: Out of the 2817 samples tested yesterday for #COVID19, results of 128 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

7:50 am: Those who test positive for COVID will be taken to L-1 hospitals for treatment and those who test negative will be kept in quarantine for 14 days at the temporary jail itself: Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh (2/2)

7:40 am: Temporary jails be set up in the districts which do not have such jails yet, to ensure that new inmates be kept at these jails. Antigen test of new inmates be mandatorily done before being kept at temporary jails: Awanish K Awasthi, Addl Chief Secy, Home Dept, UP (file pic) (1/2)

7:20 am:...Balrampur,Siddharth Nagar,Gonda,Hardoi,Mainpuri, Farrukhabad,Unnao,Raebareli,Amethi,Fatehpur,Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar,Kanpur Dehat,Lucknow,Barabanki,Jhansi,Ayodhya,Jalaun,Prayagraj,Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar,Basti,Ambedkar Nagar,Jaunpur,Firozabad dists&adjoining areas: IMD (2/2)

7:15 am: Rain/thundershowers & lightning very likely to occur today (valid up to 9:10 am) at few places over Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Pilibhit, Etah, Kasganj, Badaun, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sitapur, Shravasti...: Meteorological Centre, Lucknow (1/2)

7:10 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narora, Chandausi, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, Agra, Kasganj, Etah during the next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

7: 00 am: Hardoi: A 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in Sandi area. Police says, "Case has been registered and we are trying to nab the accused. Medical examination of the victim is being done."

