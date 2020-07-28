Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of July 28 here

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Everything that happens around the world impacts us in some way or the other. It, therefore, becomes vital to stay informed in these rapidly changing times. We at Jagran English provide you a 360-degree coverage of all genres to keep you up-to-date with current events.

Today our focus will be on the coronavirus pandemic in the country which has afflicted more than 14 lakh people and claimed lives of over 32,700 people. Even as the country is witnessing a record daily spike in cases of COVID-19, the government is formulating guidelines for Unlock 3.0 which will come into force from August 1 as the government’s phase-wise lockdown lift-up plan will conclude on July 31. The third instalment of the phased lifting of lockdown, which may include reopening of cinema halls, and gymnasiums. However, schools and colleges are unlikely to open in the wake of the unabated rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Apart from this, the political crisis in Rajasthan intensified further with Governor Kalraj Mishra asking the state Cabinet to send another proposal to convene an assembly session, saying a floor test can be a reasonable ground for calling it on short notice. The Governor sought the recommendation saying the earlier proposal did not mention a floor test, while media statements from government functionaries indicated that the government wanted to go for it.

Here are the Highlights of July 28:

3:00 pm: BSP to file a plea in Rajasthan High Court tomorrow against the merger of six BSP MLAs in the state with Congress party.

2:45 pm: Total #COVID19 cases in Delhi Prisons stand at 221. Out of the 60 infected inmates, there are 55 recoveries, 2 active cases, 2 deaths while one inmate has been released and is under home quarantine. Out of 161 staff members, 122 have recovered and 39 active: Prison Official

2:20 pm: BJP leader Madan Dilwar files another petition before Rajasthan High Court against the merger of six BSP MLAs in the state with Congress party. The petition seeks cancellation of the membership of the six BSP MLAs from the state legislative Assembly.

2:00 pm: Supreme Court dismisses two petitions seeking direction to replace retired DGP, KL Gupta from the 3-member commission probing Vikas Dubey Encounter case.

1:55 pm: Agartala: Tripura government launches a door-to-door #Covid19 survey, simultaneously with imposing three days total lockdown in the state. Health department staff along with local Panchayat members are conducting the survey

1:40 pm: Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inaugurates Plasma Donation Centre for seriously ill #Covid19 patients at the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). He said, "I request all those patients, who have recovered from Corona, to donate their plasma for others."

1:30 pm: Supreme Court starts hearing a petition that is seeking direction to replace two members of the 3-member commission probing #VikasDubey encounter. The petitioner has sought replacement of retired DG, KL Gupta & retired judge Justice Shashikant Aggarwal, alleging bias in the case.

1:25 pm: All reports about placing of a time capsule under the ground at Ram Temple construction site on 5th August are false. Do not believe in any such rumour: Champat Rai, General Secretary, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

1:10 pm: Himachal Pradesh's #COVID19 case tally rises to 2,282. There are 1,029 active cases, 1,224 recovered cases and 12 deaths: State Health Department

1:03 pm: In view of recent results of #COVID19 tests conducted in Rajasthan High Court, it is notified that the judicial work at Principal Seat of HC, Jodhpur shall remain suspended for today: Registrar General, Rajasthan High Court

12:58 pm: Delhi High Court issues notice to Union of India on a petition challenging the constitutional validity of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 dated June 5, 2020 suspending provisions of section 7, 9 and Section 10 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

12:53 pm: Mumbai: Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, being questioned at Amboli Police Station in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

12:48 pm: 75 new cases of #COVID19 detected out of 450 test results received - 51 in Kohima, 10 in Phek, 7 in Wokha, 3 each in Mon & Dimapur & 1 in Tuensang: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland

12:43 pm: India has 70% of the total tiger population of the world. India should be proud of it. This is one of our soft powers. We have 30,000 elephants, 3000 one-horned rhinos and more than 500 lions: Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change

12:35 pm: 141 new #COVID19 cases reported in Puducherry, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 3,011. The number of discharged cases is 1,782. The death toll stands at 47: Government of Puducherry

12:25 pm: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath alleging that the cases of kidnapping were increasing in the state at an alarming rate. The letter reads, "It's the responsibility of the police & administration to act in a swift manner."

12:10 pm: The court issues non-bailable warrants against accused Faisal Fareed and Rabins Karikkankudiyil Hameed on the request of Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive). Both accused are in UAE now.

12:05 pm: Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi sends Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, accused in #KeralaGoldSmugglingCase, to 5-day custody of Customs, Kochi till August 1st.

12:00 pm: Pune: FIR registered under section 505(2) of IPC at Baramati police station against an unknown person for posting a defamatory post on social media about Vice President Venkaiah Naidu & BJP leader Uma Bharti. An ABVP member from Baramati had lodged a complaint against the post.

11:55 am: Patients shall be admitted & treated in Category-1 referral hospitals only if they're duly referred by a concerned dist level hospital or a non-category-1 referral hospital. This will be ensured by all Chief Medical Officers & supervised by Dy Commissioners concerned: J&K Govt

11:50 am: All COVID patients with mild/moderate symptoms shall first be admitted in category ll/lll hospitals, at sub-dist/dist level, or any other hospital which isn't category-1 referral hospital. Such patients shall not be directly admitted to any category-1 referral hospital: J&K govt

11:40 am: Head Constable Murugan and Constable Muthuraj (arrested accused in Thoothukudi custodial deaths case and lodged at Madurai Central Prison) test positive for #COVID19: DIG (Prison), Palan

11:30 am: Delhi: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar & MoS Babul Supriyo release report of Tiger Census at National Media Centre, ahead of International Tiger Day tomorrow.

11:20 am: Pakistan violated ceasefire today at about 1000 hours, by firing with small Arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Degwar & Qasba sectors in Poonch district (J&K). Indian Army is retaliating strongly to the ceasefire violation.

11:10 am: Maharashtra: 138 policemen found Corona positive, 3 died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 97 and total tally of #Covid19 positive policemen to 8,722. Active cases stand at 1,955 while 6,670 policemen have recovered so far: Maharashtra Police

11:06 am: 23 new #COVID19 cases found out of 358 samples tested at ZMC on 27.7.2020. 22 new positives are Assam Rifles personnel stationed at Zokhawsang while 1 is a civilian, who has recently returned from Nepal: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram

11:00 am: 1,215 new #COVID19 cases reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 28,107 including 17,373 recoveries and 10,545 active cases: Information & Public Relations Dept, Odisha.

10:50 am: J&K: A machine called 'Ortho Clinical Diagnostics(USA)Vitros ECI Immunoassay Analyzer' installed at Govt Medical College, Doda for detection of antibodies in samples. Biochemistry Dept Head says,“Test cost to be b/w Rs700-900.This machine can perform around 300 tests/day.

10:40 am: The mother tested negative for COVID by RT-PCR but had evidence of COVID infection by strong antibody response (Antibody test). The baby's nasopharyngeal swab, placenta and umbilical stump tested positive for COVID by RT-PCR: Sassoon Hospital, Pune, Maharashtra

10:30 am: Dept of Pediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Microbiology and Biochemistry at BJ Govt Medical College, attached to Sassoon General Hospital, have reported the first case of vertical transmission of COVID causing severe disease in the newborn: Sassoon General Hospital, Pune

10:10 am: Uttarakhand: A woman died and her 12-year-old daughter injured after their house in Padergaon Village of Chamoli district got damaged due to a cloudburst last night. The injured girl has been sent to a hospital. A team of local administration sent to the spot.

10:00 am: The total number of #COVID19 samples tested up to 27th July is 1,73,34,885 including 5,28,082 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:50 am: As per the Home Department J&K, no order regarding restoration of 4G Telecom services has been issued: Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir

9:40 am: Bihar: Two people died after a pickup-van ran over flood-affected people who had taken refuge at NH 527B in Darbhanga, under Keoti Police station area. More details awaited.

9:36 am: Delhi NCR very likely to experience moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rainfall (more than 65 mm) during the evening of 29th to 30th July: Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi

9:32 am: The recovery rate among #COVID19 patients has increased to 64.23%. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.6%:3.4% now: Government of India

9:25 am: Single-day spike of 47,704 positive cases & 654 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Total #COVID19 positive cases stand at 14,83,157 including 4,96,988 active cases, 9,52,744 cured/discharged/migrated & 33,425 deaths: Health Ministry

9:10 am: Punjab: Sellers at the wholesale vegetable market, Ludhiana say that price of vegetables is rising due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic as well as monsoon. Say, "Business was slow earlier so farmers didn't grow many crops at their farms. Now crops are getting damaged due to rain."

9:00 am: I've worked hard. I used to wake up at 4 am and studied for 8-10 hours every day. I want to be a doctor. I am preparing for NEET. My parents & the entire family is very happy. I appeal to the govt to support me in my higher education because my father can't afford it: Madhu Arya

8:45 am: Madhya Pradesh: Madhu Arya, daughter of a roadside shoe-seller in Sheopur, has secured 97% & 3rd place in the stream's merit list in Higher Secondary School Certificate Exam. Her mother says, "We provided her education with great difficulty but she worked hard. We're very happy."

8:30 am: Uttarakhand: Portion of a bridge built across Gosi river, under Pithoragarh and Bangapani tehsils, collapsed this morning following overnight heavy rainfall. Movement of people halted in the route.

8:20 am: More than 5 lakh #COVID19 tests conducted in a single day over two consecutive days. On 26th July, India tested a total of 5,15,000 samples and on 27th July, a total of 5,28,000 samples were tested: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

8:10 am: Uttarakhand: Soil from Badrinath & water from Alakananda river is being sent to UP's Ayodhya for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad yesterday left for Ayodhya with the soil & water. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on 5th August.

8:00 am: Spiritual leader Morari Bapu announces a donation of Rs 5 Crores to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, from his Vyaspeeth, for the construction of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

7:50 am: Uttar Pradesh government requests Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe into the "illegally accumulated" properties of Jai Vajpayee - a close aide of Vikas Dubey, history-sheeter who was killed in Police encounter earlier this month.

7:40 am: A woman has alleged that she was molested by a doctor who was also a patient in the isolation ward of a hospital in Noida, both were #COVID19 positive. A case has been registered & investigation is being done: Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police

7:30 am: 23 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours. The total number of #COVID19 positive cases is 384 including 193 cured/discharged cases and 191 active cases: Department of Information and Public Relations, State Govt

7:20 am: Jammu and Kashmir | Officials of Jammu and Kashmir AYUSH Department along with an NGO distributed immunity booster medicines to specially-abled people in Poonch yesterday.

7:10 am: Rajasthan | A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in Saipau area of Dholpur. Police says, "Case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Suspects are being interrogated.

7:00 am: Telangana | Cyberabad Police arrested Guthula Prashanth, chairman of a TV channel on charges of cheating people on the pretext of allocating houses under state govt’s double bedroom flats scheme. Police seized 8 fake flat allotment letters & Rs 8 lakhs among other things

Posted By: Talib Khan