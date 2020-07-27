New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at Jagran English, we provide our viewers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today we will focusing on the coronavirus pandemic. The novel coronavirus has affected nearly 14 lakh and claimed over 32,000 lives in India so far. Amid the surging number of coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to be cautious, saying COVID-19 is as lethal as it was during the start of the pandemic. In his monthly radio address, PM Modi also noted about India's response to the deadly pathogen and said that COVID-19 recovery rate in India is better than others.

Meanwhile, we will also focus on the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sent a reworked proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra advising him to summon the Legislative Assembly session on July 31. The Governor, however, has rejected the earlier proposal of the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet citing there was no mention of the agenda and date.

Here are the highlights of July 27:

15:59 pm: Madhya Pradesh: 8 people killed in a collision between 3 motorbikes and a car on Panna road in Chandranagar, reports ANI

14:54 pm:

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar flag off 10 diesel locomotives, that are being handed over by Indian Railways to Bangladesh Railways, through video conference. pic.twitter.com/sWxkES2qDU — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

(Official Twitter account of news agency ANI)

14:30 pm: Supreme Court seeks reply from University Grants Commission (UGC) on a batch of pleas challenging its circular and seeking cancellation of final term examination in view of COVID19. UGC to file reply by July 29. Matter to be heard on July 31, reports ANI

14:30 pm: Finalised the issue with Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways and senior officers of National Highway Authority - Lakhanpur Toll post in Kathua, J&K to allow toll tax relaxation with a monthly pass for people living within the radius of 20 km: Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh

13:30 pm: 1,473 COVID-19 positive cases, and 8 deaths reported in Telangana today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 55,532 including 42,106 recovered cases and 471 deaths: Government of Telangana

13:29 pm: Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 case tally rises to 2,187. There are 955 active cases, 1,203 recovered cases and 12 deaths: State Health Department

13:29 pm: 101 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported in Maharashtra Police Force. Total cases in the Force rises to 8,584 including 6,538 patients who have recovered and 94 deaths: Maharashtra Police

12:46 pm: No need to 'impose second lockdown' in Delhi, it's a 'matter of satisfaction': Arvind Kejriwal

12:45 pm: Polluted water is being released from Haryana, ammonia level in the water has risen due to release of industrial waste. This has affected water treatment plants. Water supply in Delhi has decreased by 25%: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

The water treatment plants will not be closed, their efficiency has been slightly reduced so that the ammonia in water can be treated: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

12:05 pm: There's improvement in COVID situation in Delhi. The Delhi model is being discussed in India & abroad. Today the recovery rate in Delhi is 88%, only 9% of the people are ill now and 2-3% of the people have died. There is a decline in the number of deaths: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

11:50 am: I think this is the right time for India to make efforts to become a part of GVC (Global Value Chains). The focus has to be on productivity & quality of our products/services: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das

11:46 am: 448 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths reported in Rajasthan. The total number of cases in the state stands at 36,878 including 10,124 active cases and 631 deaths: State Health Department

11:46 am: According to a World Bank 2020 report, 1% increase in GVC (Global Value Chains) participation can boost per capita income levels of a country by more than 1%: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das

11:17 am: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi withdraws his plea in Supreme Court, against the High Court order asking him to defer his decision on disqualification notices issued to former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs, reports ANI

10:55 am: 404 COVID beds vacant in Dr RML, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge Medical College hospitals today at 7 am, against a total of 529 COVID beds. 1283 beds vacant today at 7 am in AIIMS Delhi against a total number of 1515 COVID beds: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

10:33 am:

Delhi: Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto inspects the Guard of Honour at South Block lawns. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.



The Indonesian Defence Minister is on a three-day visit to India, from July 26th to 28th. pic.twitter.com/HbsgWutB5j — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

(Official Twitter account of news agency ANI)

10:14 am: 132 animal deaths reported at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Bokahat due to drowning and other reasons, so far. This includes 14 rhinos, 5 wild buffaloes, 8 wild boars, 2 swamp deer, 98 hog deer, 1 sambar, 3 porcupines and 1 Python: Government of Assam

10:06 am: Greetings to all CRPF personnel on the 82nd Raising Day of this outstanding Force. CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired. May CRPF achieve even greater heights in the coming years: PM Modi

9:32 am: India's COVID tally cross 14 Lakhs mark with 708 deaths and highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases reported in last 24 hours. Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured and discharged and 32,771 deaths: Health Ministry

9:10 am: The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 26th July is 1,68,06,803 including 5,15,472 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

8:50 am: Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 25,389 with 1,376 new cases. Death toll reaches 140 after 10 more patients succumb to the disease, say state officials

8:30 am: In India, the active number of coronavirus cases is 4,67,882

8:00 am: Six new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last 24 hours. Total cases here rise to 324, including 182 patients who were discharged after recovering from the disease: Andaman and Nicobar administration

7:50 am: Coronavirus is as 'lethal as it was in beginning', need to remain vigilant: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

7:23 am: The recovery rate in India has improved nearly to 64 per cent has 8.85 lakh people have recovered from coronavirus

7:21 am: The novel coronavirus has so far affected nearly 14 lakh and claimed 32,000 lives in India

7:15 am: PM Modi will launch 'high-throughput' COVID-19 testing facilities in three cities -- Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata -- via video conferencing today

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma