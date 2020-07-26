New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at Jagran English, we provide our viewers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today, we will focus on the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely meet the chief ministers and representatives of states and union territories (UTs) on July 27 as the country prepares for Unlock 3.0. So far, the novel coronavirus has affected over 13 lakh and claimed more than 31,000 lives in India.

Meanwhile, we will also focus on the current political crisis in Rajasthan. With the High Court providing relief to Sachin Pilot and rebel 18 MLAs from Speaker's action, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has told his party MLAs that Congress will protest outside PM Modi's residence in Delhi and go to President Ram Nath Kovind to ensure the BJP doesn't succeed in its "conspiracy" to topple his government.

Here are the highlights of July 26:

16:47 pm: Hours after reporting its first COVID-19 death, Sikkim extends lockdown till August 1

16:00 pm: 3,260 new COVID-19 cases reported in the State in the last 24 hours. Total active cases now stand at 23,921. A total of 41,641 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease. Death toll is at 1,426: State Health Department

15:50 pm: 2,605 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the State to 38,919: State Health Department

15:12 pm: 5032 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,501 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 9,46,777 tests done so far: Government of Delhi

14:55 pm: Unlock 3.0: Will metro services in Delhi reopen from August? Sources say 'expectations are low'

14:30 pm: Statements of 37 people recorded so far, Mahesh Bhatt to record his statement in a day or two. Summons sent to Kangana Ranaut to record her statement. Karan Johar's manager has been called, if needed, Johar will also be called: Maharashtra Home Minister on Sushant Singh Rajput case

13:36 pm: PM himself went to Ladakh, stayed there the entire day, held meetings, boosted the morale of our jawans and met the injured jawans. This sends a message that 130 Crore Indians, under the leadership of the PM, are standing with the Army: BJP Chief JP Nadda

13:20 pm: Himachal Pradesh reports 21 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 2,072 including 869 active cases, 1,174 recoveries and 12 deaths: State Health Department

13:19 pm: Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 | 21 years ago, our brave soldiers displayed valour in Kargil and protected our borders while braving tough situation. They not only secured borders but also defeated malicious intent of Pakistan wherein it wanted to create unrest in some peaceful areas: BJP chief JP Nadda

13:01 pm: 1,593 COVID-19 positive cases, 998 patients recovered and 8 deaths reported in Telangana today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 54,059 including 41,332 recovered cases and 463 deaths: Government of Telangana

12:36 pm: 129 animal casualties reported at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Bokahat due to drowning and other reasons, so far. This includes 14 rhinos, 5 wild buffaloes, 8 wild boars, 2 swamp deer, 95 hog deer, 1 sambar, 3 porcupines and 1 Python: Government of Assam

12:05 am: On Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat': Your actions, social media posts should not hurt morale of soldiers

10:39 am: Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 | On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

10:27 am: Total COVID19 positive cases in Maharashtra Police stand at 8,483 including 1,919 active cases, 6,471 recoveries and 93 deaths: Maharashtra Police

10:08 am: Single-day spike of 48,661 positive cases and 705 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured and discharged and 32,063 deaths: Health Ministry

9:35 am: The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 25th July is 1,62,91,331 including 4,42,263 samples tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research

9:27 am:

#WATCH Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs pay tribute at the National War Memorial on the 21st anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War pic.twitter.com/bN0ZkZxD8e — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

8:50 am: Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 | "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India's proud, valor and steadfast leadership. I bow to the soldiers who, with their indomitable courage, drove the enemy from the inaccessible hills of Kargil and waved the tricolor there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India, who are dedicated to protecting the motherland," says Home Minister Amit Shah

8:12 am: Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 | On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay, I would like to salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who fought the enemy under the most challenging conditions that the world had witnessed in the recent history, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

7:50 am: In the last 24 hrs, 4,42,031 samples were tested. For the first time, government labs set a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. Private labs also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

7:49 am: PM Modi to address radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today

7:25 am: Meanwhile, 8,49,432 people have been cured from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals

7:24 am: Currently, there are 4,56,071 active coronavirus cases in India

7:21 am: The novel coronavirus has affected 13,36,861 and claimed 31,358 lives in India so far

