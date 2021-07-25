Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of July 25.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today is addressing the nation via his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. This is the 79th edition of Mann Ki Baat. In this episode, PM Modi sent his best wishes to athletes for Tokyo Olympics 2020. He also paid tributes to the heros of Kargil War.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

12:09 pm: 5 people died, one injured after a lift collapsed at an under-constructed building in Worli, Mumbai. Injured have been shifted to the hospital, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

11:38 am: I'm expecting suggestions from high command by evening, you'll (media) also come to know what it will be. High command will decide about it, I'm not concerned about it (on appointing Dalit CM), says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

11:33 am: PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address ends.

11:30 am: Friends, a few days back a very interesting and very emotional event occurred, which imparted new strength to India-Georgia friendship, says PM Modi.

Queen Ketevan was the daughter of the royal family of Georgia. In 1624 after ten years of imprisonment she was martyred, he added.

11:22 am: A unique initiative has taken place in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP during the period of COVID itself. Here, the work of training women to manufacture fibre from the waste banana stems was started. The way to make the best out of the waste, says PM Modi.

11:11 am: You must have noticed that year 2014 onwards, we often touch upon Khadi in Mann ki Baat. It is only on account of your efforts that today, the sale of Khadi has risen manifold, says PM Modi.

Whenever, wherever you purchase a Khadi product, it does benefit our poor weaver brothers and sisters. That is why, in a way, buying Khadi is service to people, service to the country, he added.

11:09 am: Amrit Mahotsav is not a programme of any government; neither a programme of any political party… It is a programme of crores and crores of Indians…a bow to our freedom fighters by every independent and grateful Indian, says PM Modi.

11:07 am: Friends, this time on 15th of August, country is entering her 75th year of Independence. We are indeed very fortunate that we are witnessing 75 years of Freedom; a freedom that the country waited for, for centuries, says PM Modi.

You may remember, to commemorate 75 years of Freedom, Amrit Mahotsav had commenced on the 12th of March from Bapu’s Sabarmati Ashram, he added.

11:05 am: Kargil war is one symbol of the bravery and patience on part of India’s Armed Forces which the whole world has watched. I wish you read the enthralling saga of Kargil…let us all bow to the bravehearts of Kargil, says PM Modi.

11:03 am: On social media, our Victory Punch Campaign for the support of Olympics sportspersons has begun. Do share your Victory Punch with your team, says PM Modi.

11:01 am: My dear countrymen, Namaskar. A few amazing pictures taken a couple of days ago, some memorable moments are still there in front of my eyes. Let us hence commence Mann Ki Baat this time, with those very moments, says PM Modi.

11:00 am: PM Modi addresses nation via Mann Ki Baat.

10:55 am: PM Modi will address nation via Mann Ki Baat shortly.

10:36 am: Nine people have died and three people are missing in flood-affected regions of Karnataka, says state Revenue Minister R Ashok.

10:00 am: More than 45.37 crore (45,37,70,580) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 11,79,010 doses are in the pipeline, says Union Health Ministry.

9:45 am: Just In: India reports 39,742 new COVID cases, 39,972 recoveries, and 535 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 4,08,212

Total recoveries: 3,05,43,138

Death toll: 4,20,551



Total vaccination: 43,31,50,864

9:30 am: Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina lose to Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok and Liudmyla in Tennis doubles.

8:45 am: Just In: Encounter breaks out between security forces and Naxals in the jungles of Minpa and Paddiguda in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

8:31 am: Maharashtra Rains | NDRF has deployed 8 more teams in flood-affected areas in Maharashtra, taking the total number of NDRF teams deployed for rescue and relief operations to 34, reports ANI.

8:08 am: Mumbai Police says Property Cell of its Crime Branch has summoned three persons including actress Gehana Vasisth for questioning in connection with the p**n film racket probe today, reports ANI.

7:49 am: Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Shuttler PV Sindhu wins opening match against Ksenia Polikarpova of Israeli

7:35 am: Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal fail to make it to medal round of 10m Air Pistol Women's event.

7:30 am: PM Modi to address the nation today at 11 am through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma