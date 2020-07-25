New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Everything that happens around the world impacts us in some way or the other. It therefore becomes vital to stay informed in these rapidly changing times. We at Jagran English provide you a 360-degree coverage of all genres to keep you up-to-date with current events.

Today, our focus will be on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The novel coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan, has affected more than 13 lakh and claimed over 31,000 lives in India so far. According to Union Health Ministry, there are the recovery rate in India stands at 63.53 per cent as 8,49,432 have been recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, we will also focus on the political crisis in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan High Court has provided a 4-day breather to Sachin Pilot and the 18 rebel MLAs from Speaker's action. Following the High Court's decision, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra, seeking a Assembly session next week to prove majority in the state.

Here are the highlights of July 25:

16:28 pm: India records highest-ever more than 4.2 lakh COVID tests in a single day. Nearly 1.6 crore samples tested so far. There is a sharp decline in Case Fatality Rate to 2.35%: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

15:09 pm: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests coronavirus positive, admitted at Chirayu Hospital

14:46 pm: Himachal Pradesh | Superintendent of Police office in Baddi and police station in Barotiwala sealed after an accused and a police personnel tested positive for COVID-19. Total of 21 personnel quarantined: District Authorities

14:45 pm: Will lockdown be lifted in Maharashtra 'to address economic concerns'? Here's what Uddhav Thackeray has to say

13:33 pm: Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally rises to 1992. There are 818 active cases, 1146 recovered cases and 11 deaths: State Health Department

12:33 pm: I am following all COVID-19 guidelines and have quarantined myself as per the advice of the doctors...I will be participating in the daily COVID19 review meeting via video conferencing, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after testing positive for coronavirus

12:08 pm: 139 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry today till 10am, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 2,654. The number of discharged cases is 1,561, says state government

12:07 pm: The positivity ratio in Delhi is today at 5 per cent. The situation is satisfactory, but we have to be prepared: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

"Dirty water and industrial waste come in Yamuna river from Badshahpur, Haryana and Sahibabad, UP. We are committed to cleaning the river in the next 3-4 years. If there is any pollution causing factory in Delhi, strict action will be taken"

11:33 am: 1,320 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 24,013 including 15,200 recoveries and 8,650 active cases. Death toll rises to 130 with 10 new deaths reported, says state Health Department

11:32 am: Total COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra Police stand at 8,232 including 1,825 active cases, 6,314 recoveries and 93 deaths, say Maharashtra Police

11:20 am: Two terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter in Ranbirgarh. Search operation underway. The identity of the terrorists can not be confirmed for now, says Nilesh Mishra, Army 10 Sector Commander

11:08 am: 557 new COVID19 positive cases and 6 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 10.30 am today. The total number of cases in the state stands at 34,735 including 9,470 active cases and 608 deaths, says state Health Department

10:59 am: Jharkhand COVID-19 case rally rises to 7,627 with 377 new infections. The total number of active cases in the state is 4,197 and 3,354 recovered cases; death toll 76, says state Health Department

10:48 am: Ranbirgarh encounter: One more unidentified terrorist neutralised by the security forces; search operation underway. So far, 2 unidentified terrorists have been neutralised in this operation.

10:30 am: Ranbirgarh encounter: One unidentified terrorist neutralised by the security forces; search operation underway, reports ANI

Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway at Ranbirgarh, on the outskirts of Srinagar

10:10 am: The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 24th July is 1,58,49,068 including 4,20,898 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:45 am: Single-day spike of 48,916 positive cases and 757 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,36,861 including 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 cured and discharged and 31,358 deaths: Health Ministry

9:30 am: High tide of 4.47 meters expected at 1528 hours in Mumbai today: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

9:18 am: Why did Cong take 16yrs to appreciate his contributions? Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never attended events held to mark his birth or death anniversary: NV Subhash, grandson of ex-PM PV Narasimha Rao and Telengana BJP leader on Telengana Congress organising events on birth centenary of PV Narasimha Rao

9:05 am: Karnail Singh, a CRPF sub-inspector of 122nd Battalion shot dead CRPF inspector Dashrath Singh last night after a heated argument. Karnail Singh later shot himself dead. Local police are investigating the matter: Central Reserve Police Force

8:38 am: Rajasthan Crisis | Congress will hold protests at all district headquarters in Rajasthan today against Bharatiya Janata Party's "conspiracy to murder democracy"

8:24 am: Encounter underway at Ranbirgarh, in outskirts of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job: Kashmir Zone Police

8:00 am: Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended today and on July 29 amid COVID-19 induced lockdown

7:50 am: Restrictions, price capping on domestic flights extended till November 24

7:22 am: Meanwhile, the recovery rate in India stands at 63.45 per cent as 8,17,209 have been recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals

7:22 am: As per Health Ministry, there are 4,40,135 active coronavirus cases in India

7:18 am: The novel coronavirus has affected 12,87,945 and claimed 30,601 lives in India so far

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma