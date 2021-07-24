New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Today, our focus would be on the incessant rainfall in Maharashtra that has claimed the lives of over 120 people. The IMD has warned that the heavy rainfall would continue in Maharashtra over the weekend as it issued a red alert for six districts -- Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur.

10:21 am: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal issues a notification, grants power to the Police Commissioner to apprehend anyone under National Security Act (NSA) till 18 October 2021, reports ANI.

9:57 am: Tokyo Olympics 2020: India's Table Tennis mixed doubles pair of Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra go down to Lin Yun Ju and Cheng I Ching (TPE) 0-4 in Round of 16.

9:40 am: Buddha's assurance of putting an end to suffering, his emphasis on universal compassion and non-violence as message to pursue morality and moderation in all aspects of life have inspired countless people over last 2600 years since his 1st sermon at Sarnath on this very day, says President Ram Nath Kovind.

9:30 am: I believe that appeal of Buddhism goes much beyond the nearly 550 million formally ordained followers of the faith. People belonging to other faiths and even sceptics and atheists feel attracted to the teachings of Buddha, says President Ram Nath Kovind.

This universal and eternal appeal of Buddism is due to its logical, rational and simple answers to the fundamental problems faced by human beings across time and place, he added.

9:16 am: Just In: India reports 39,097 new COVID-19 cases, 35,087 recoveries, and 546 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,13,32,159

Total recoveries: 3,05,03,166

Active cases: 4,08,977

Death toll: 4,20,016

Total vaccination: 42,78,82,261

9:09 am: Humanity faces a crisis today in form of COVID, Lord Buddha has become even more relevant. India has shown how we can face greatest of challenges by walking on his path. Countries are joining hands with each other and becoming each other's strength, taking the values of Buddha, says PM Modi.

8:49 am: In Sarnath, Lord Buddha told us the source of the entire life. He told us about sorrow and its reasons. He assured us that one can win against sorrows, he even told us the way to do so. He gave us eight mantras for life, says PM Modi.

8:35 am: Tokyo Olympics 2020: India beat New Zealand 3-2, in men's hockey opening game.

8:28 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today on the occasion of Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day.

8:07 am: Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter begins at Shokbaba forest, Sumblar area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation, reports ANI.

7:25 am: In the last 2 months, Assam Police have launched operations against drug trafficking, cattle smuggling, and human trafficking. A total of 107 children, as well as women, have been rescued as part of the operations, says Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

42 children between 9-18 years were rescued from Sikkim in the last 2 days. They were lured of education but they eventually ended us as domestic help. I have met them all. In the next 5-6 days, I will personally visit their villages and take a call on their future, he added.

7:20 am: Following yesterday's suspension of services due to incessant rains, train services have now been restored on the Konkan Railway route, says Konkan Railway.

7:15 am: Delhi government has given an advance payment of Rs 293 crores to North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to disburse salary of its employees at the earliest, says Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain.

