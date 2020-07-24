Stay Tuned to Catch All the LIVE Updates of July 24

With the highest-ever single-day spike of 49,310 cases, India's COVID-19 tally nears 13-lakh mark on Friday, while the death toll crossed the 30,000-mark with 740 deaths reported during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 23rd July is 1,54,28,170 including 3,52,801 samples tested yesterday.

Apart from coronavirus, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government will soon prove its majority in the assembly, hours before he met the Governor with whom he is said to have discussed calling a session of the House. The indication that the Gehlot government is preparing for a floor test in the assembly comes a day ahead of the expected pronouncement of a high court order on the disqualification notices sent by the Speaker to the rebel MLAs.

Here are the Highlights of July 24:

4:20 pm: Accused Swapna Suresh said in the court that she had suffered mental torture in custody and had given a statement to customs officials due to this. The court will consider the bail petitions of Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair on 5th August

4:10 pm: Special NIA Court in Kochi remands accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to judicial custody till August 21. Earlier today the court had remanded Sarith PS, the prime accused in the case, to judicial custody till August 21.

4:00 pm: In response to COVID-19, a combination of fiscal, monetary and regulatory interventions on an unprecedented scale has ensured normal functioning of financial markets: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the 21st issue of its Financial Stability Report

3:50 pm: Actions undertaken by financial sector regulators and the Govt to mitigate the impact of #COVID19 eased operational constraints & helped in maintaining market integrity & resilience in the face of severe risk aversion: RBI in the 21st issue of its Financial Stability Report

3:40 pm: Delhi Legislative Assembly's three Financial Committees elected unopposed for the financial year 2020-2021. Saurabh Bharadwaj to be a member of the Committee on Public Accounts and Committee on Estimates. Raghav Chadha to be a member of the Committee on Estimates

3:30 pm: Defence Min invited greater participation of Israeli defence companies under new liberalised FDI regime in defence manufacturing. The two Ministers exchanged views on regional developments. Defence Min of Israel responded positively to an invitation to visit India at the earliest

3:20 pm: Had a telephone conversation with Defence Minister of Israel, Benny Gantz & reviewed the progress on defence cooperation b/w both countries. We also discussed the prevailing COVID-19 situation and how we can fight against this menace through mutual cooperation: Defence Minister

3:10 pm: There was an increase of 70% in incidents of ceasefire violations in 2019 in comparison to 2018. If we compare with the last yr, there is an increase of 50-60%. Pakistan & its agencies aim to send more number of terrorists while they violate ceasefire: J&K Police DGP Dilbag Singh

3:00 pm: Kerala: Seven councillors of Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation have tested positive for COVID-19 following which Corporation Mayor went into self-quarantine.

2:45 pm: Shiv Sena Leader Aadesh Bandekar (in file pic) has been re-appointed as Chairman of Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust for another 3 yrs starting from 24th July 2020. This post given to him will continue to be equivalent to Minister of State (MoS) post in Maharashtra govt: State Govt

2:35 pm: Pregnant women officers/workers and women officers/workers who were diagnosed with critical illness to be exempted from coming to office, in wake of #COVID19: General Administration Department, Maharashtra Government

2:25 pm: 'Janta Curfew' to be imposed in Nagpur city on July 25 and 26; essential services to remain functional: Tukaram Mundhe, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner

2:20 pm: There is a political conspiracy. It'll become clear in coming days that how, when & who are behind it: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Rajasthan Court's order to investigate against him & his associates in alleged 'Sanjivini Credit Cooperative Society' scam.

2:10 pm: If media reports are true about Governor saying that state assembly session can't be conducted due to #COVID19, then we are ready to conduct COVID19 tests of 200 MLAs: Raghu Sharma, Rajasthan Minister & Congress leader

2:00 pm: 1820 new #COVID cases have been reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 33511: State Health Department

1:55 pm: Till the time lockdown was imposed in Bihar, the spread of #COVID was under control. But, after the lockdown was lifted, the number of cases has been increasing. The situation is worsening due to carelessness by people in following the guidelines: Prabhat Kumar, Director AIIMS Patna

1:50 pm: The total number of positive #COVID19 cases in the union territory rises to 2513, including 996 active cases, 1483 discharged and 34 deaths: Government of Puducherry

1:40 pm: Kerala High Court dismisses an anticipatory bail plea of activist Rehana Fathima, in a case registered against her for posting on social media a video of her minor children painting on her body.

1:30 pm: Decision to hold by-elections in Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies was taken by the Commission after a review today. The schedule etc. shall be announced at an appropriate time: Sheyphali Sharan, Spokesperson, Election Commission of India

1:25 pm: India has so far reported 1.25 million cases and more than 30,000 deaths due to #COVID19. India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million population. Our recovery rate stands at 63.45% whereas our mortality is at 2.3%: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister.

1:15 pm: We have performed over 15 million RTPCR tests so far, and are now performing more than 0.35 million tests per day with a projected quantum of performing 1 million tests per day: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister.

1:05 pm: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to be played from 19th September to 8th November. It will be a full-fledged tournament: Brijesh Patel, IPL Chairman

12:55 pm: Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress MLAs supporting him leave from Fairmont Hotel to meet State Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan.

12:50 pm: Supreme Court's three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, extends by another six months the time given to complete investigation in the Hyderabad encounter case (in which four accused in rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were shot dead).

12:45 pm: Kanpur: Police conduct search operation for body of Sanjeev Yadav in Pandu river. Yadav was abducted, later killed by his kdnappers and his body was thrown in the river by them, as per police.

12:35 pm: Puducherry: Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Puducherry Assembly, while Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi was addressing the Assembly today.

12:25 pm: Bhopal: Rakhi sellers say business is slow due to #COVID19, however, demand for locally-made rakhis has grown. Sellers & customers also say that despite #RakshaBandhan falling on August 3 they support govt decision of 10-day lockdown from tomorrow to curb coronavirus spread.

12:15 pm: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) writes to state chiefs and in-charges to organise events on completion of one year of abrogation of Article 370 and passing of Triple Talaq Bill.

12:00 pm: 56,64,499 people have been affected in 26 districts of Assam. The state government has set up 587 relief camps and 93 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents: State Government

11:45 am: To prevent the spread of #COVID19, Central Railway Mumbai Division has launched an App called CheckIn Master for the ticket checking staff at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai: Public Relations Department, Central Railway

11:35 am: "At least 24 Taliban fighters were killed and 27 others were wounded" while fighting with Afghan forces in Arghandab, Shinkzai and Shah Joi districts of Zabul province, the Defense Ministry says in a statement. The Taliban has not commented: TOLO news

11:30 am: Supreme Court after hearing the 2009 contempt petition against lawyer Prashant Bhushan (when he accused past CJIs of alleged involvement in corruption), fixed the matter for further hearing on August 4.

11:25 am: Rajasthan High Court directs ‘status quo’ in the case against Congress, on the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice

11:15 am: Rajasthan High Court has made Centre a party in the case against Congress, in the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent Centre in the court: Prateek Kasliwal, lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi

11:05 am: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues advisory for Independence Day celebrations. Ask all govt offices, states, Governors etc to avoid congregation of public and use technology for the celebrations

10:55 am: Rajasthan High Court has made Centre a party in the case against Congress, in the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice.

10:45 am: 375 new #COVID19 positive cases and 4 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan reported till 8.30 pm today. Total number of cases stands at 33,595 including 9,125 active cases and 598 deaths: State Health Departmen

10:35 am: Rajasthan: Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, after he complained of breathing problem. He is one of the Congress MLAs who are staying at Fairmont Hotel.

10:25 am: There are many PR agencies which provide fake followers to people including Bollywood celebrities. These followers are not only used in increasing publicity, but also used to troll someone&steal data, so state Police will probe the matter: Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister

10:05 am: Due to flood, train services have been stopped between Darbhanga and Samastipur: Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) East Central Railway (ECR)

10:00 am: Relatives of the victim (Sanjeev Yadav) are claiming that they have given the ransom amount of Rs 30 lakh to the kidnappers. As per the investigation till now, we found that no ransom amount has been given, still we are probing the case from all angles: Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur Range

9:50 am: KeralaGoldSmugglingCase: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a notice to M Sivasankar, former Principal Secy of Kerala Chief Minister, asking him to appear before NIA at Kochi office on 27th July for further interrogation. He was questioned for over 5 hrs yesterday.

9:40 am: The total number of #COVID19 samples tested up to 23rd July is 1,54,28,170 including 3,52,801 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:30 am: Highest single-day spike of 49,310 cases and 740 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. Total #COVID19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated & 30,601 deaths: Health Ministry

9:20 am: Sensex opens at 37,845.32, down by 295.15 points.

9:00 am: Indian Air Force Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) at Rafi Marg in Delhi has been adjudged the ‘Best Maintained Building’ pan India by Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the year 2020.

8:45 am: Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru has arrested one person Manjunath involved in online child pornography. There are 8 other cases registered against him. The investigation is going on: Sandeep Patil, Joint CP (Crime), Bengaluru

8:30 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kotputli, Viratnagar (both in Rajasthan) during the next 2 hour: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

8:20 am: During interrogation, they revealed that the victim was murdered by them on 26-27 June & the body was disposed off in Pandu river. Teams have been formed to recover the body: Dinesh Kumar, SSP Kanpur

8:00 am: On June 23, missing complaint of a man, Sanjeev Yadav was registered at Barra Police Station&on 26th June an FIR was registered. His family received a ransom call on June 29&based on probe some people have been taken into custody including his two friends: Dinesh Kumar, SSP Kanpur

7:40 am: I appeal to Heads of religious institutions to ensure enforcement of social distancing & other #COVID19 precautions, especially masks, during visits to religious places. I also urge them to make regular public announcements in this regard: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

7:30 am: 76,570 #COVID19 cases & 1,225 deaths reported in the United States in the last 24 hours as per Johns Hopkins University: AFP news agency

7:20 am: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck 89km East of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 5:11 am today: National Centre for Seismology (NCS)

7:10 am: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Palghar, Maharashtra at 12:26 am today: National Centre for Seismology (NCS)

7:00 am: Bihar: Patna General Post Office has set up a counter selling hand sanitizers, masks and immunity boosters to tackle #COVID19. Ranjeet Kumar, sales manager says, "We are selling 6 types of masks made of khadi & silk. People are giving a good response to our products."

