Today we will focus on the coronavirus pandemic which has crossed the 12 lakh mark today and has claimed lives of over 29,000 people in the country so far. However, despite a sharp rise in daily cases, the recoveries have also reached the 7.82 lakh in the country.

Apart from this, the political crisis in Rajasthan intensified further, as Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday wrote a letter to PM Modi alleging "despicable attempts" to topple his government through horse-trading. In his letter, Gehlot has named PM Modi's own Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some "over-ambitious leaders" of his own party for being involved in the "conspiracy".

4:30 pm: Madhya Pradesh: The resignation of Narayan Patel Congress MLA from Mandhata, from his membership of the Legislative Assembly, has been accepted by Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma.

4:20 pm: Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA), in a petition to the Bombay High Court, has moved against Maharashtra govt, requesting them to quash restrictions imposed on individuals 65 years of age and above from shooting and participating in any shooting-related work.

4:15 pm: Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA from Mandhata, Narayan Patel resigns from his membership of the Legislative Assembly.

4:10 pm: Pakistan army targetted villages along the Line of Control (LoC) last night which resulted in bullet injury to a woman from Hajitra village of Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district. She was rushed to a hospital and is currently stable: Indian Army

4:00 pm: AIIMS Patna writes to its contractual nursing staff - who are on strike over their demands incl job security, increase in salary - urging them to resume duty. Writes 'If elements are found jeopardising the efforts in battling this pandemic admn will be compelled to take action.'

3:50 pm: 2,529 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in the State in last 24 hours. Total active cases now stand at 21,003. A total of 35,803 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease. Death toll is at 1,298: Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad

3:40 pm: I've returned after attending a meeting of Urban Development Committee where waterlogging in Delhi was discussed. No representative of Public Works Department attended the meeting. This is level of seriousness of Arvind Kejriwal ji &agency of his government: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

3:30 pm: For admissions in NITs & other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, apart from qualifying JEE Main, the eligibility is to secure a minimum of 75% marks in XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations: Union HRD Minister,Ramesh Pokhriyal

3:20 pm: Due to prevailing circumstances, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other CFTIs: Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal

3:10 pm: JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in Class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained: Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal

3:00 pm: We will issue a dedicated phone number where people can inform the department if they come across any such sick tree. The department will send experts for treatment of the tree: Debendra Dalai, Director, Chandigarh Environment Department

2:45 pm: Chandigarh Environment Department is going to introduce ambulances for treatment of sick trees in the Union Territory. Debendra Dalai, Director of Environment Department, says, "This will be an emergency service for trees affected by termites & other insects."

2:30 pm: Kerala Cabinet has decided to cancel the Assembly Session scheduled to be convened on July 27, in wake of increasing number of #COVID19 cases. A special cabinet meeting will be held on Monday where a decision will be taken on imposing a complete lockdown in the state.

2:15 pm: Telangana: Social distancing norms violated at the foundation laying ceremony of 'Neera cafe' in Hyderabad today, where state minister KT Rama Rao and other leaders participated.

2:00 pm: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat today inspected the newly-built Rishikesh Railway Station on Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway route. He said that the route will help visitors of Kedarnath & Badrinath: CMO

1:50 pm: Out of 818 universities, 603 universities have either conducted the examinations or planning to conduct them: University Grants Commission after receiving responses from universities with regard to the conduct of terminal semester/final year examinations

1:40 pm: Supreme Court says it will hear in the next two days a plea of 31 students challenging the latest University Grants Commission (UGC) circular on conducting of the final year examinations. The plea also seeks cancellations of the examinations.

1:30 pm: Congress and BJP are making misleading remarks about the gold smuggling case. If any party is linked to gold smuggling, it is Bharatiya Janata Party: Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan

1:20 pm: Bollywood had connections with mafia operating with Pakistan, their funding also used to come from there. It looks like these connections still exist. Friends of many celebs have pictures with Pak Generals & ISI. They should renounce such links: BJP National VP Baijayant Panda

1:10 pm: 84 people including security personnel & fire service staff working at Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan have tested positive for COVID-19. None of these people came in contact with the Governor: Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan, Chennai

1:05 pm: DRDO has established a COVID19 testing facility at Leh based laboratory Defence Institute of High Altitude Research to enhance the rate of testing to identify COVID19 cases in Ladakh. The testing facility at DIHAR is capable of screening 50 samples per day: Ministry of Defence

1:00 pm: You have the right to protest in the UK, but you have limits to that. Breaking the law won’t be tolerated: British High Commissioner to India Sir Philip Barton on protests by Sikhs For Justice

12:56 pm: We never comment on asylum cases so, I can't comment on that. The UK government and our courts are absolutely clear in their roles in preventing people from avoiding justice by moving from countries: British High Commissioner to India Sir Philip Barton on Vijay Mallya

12:52 pm: Over 26,69,900 people are affected due to floods in 25 district of Assam. The government has set up 280 relief camps and 89 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents: State government

12:45 pm: Commitments during Special Representatives' talks are welcomed. It is encouraging. There is de-escalation, tensions seem to ease: Sir Philip Barton, British High Commissioner to India on India-China border issue

12:40 pm: Beautification & redevelopment works are being carried out in the main area of Chandni Chowk to restore its historical glory. The area will be declared as non-motorized vehicle zone from 9 am to 9 pm: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

12:30 pm: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 122 teams in 20 states including 21 in Bihar and 16 in Assam. Currently, our focus is on Bihar and Assam where operations of rescue & relief are being carried out: NDRF Director General SN Pradhan

12:20 pm: Under the drive, 6000 acres to be covered in 38 districts of 10 states. 600 acres to be covered today. 6 lakh trees to be planted, 5 lakh plants will be distributed...World is dealing with climate change...there's only one solution, as puranas also say, only trees can save us: HM

12:15 pm: Karnataka Associaton of Resident Doctors to undertake symbolic protest tomorrow by wearing black bands to work. This comes after different incidents of attacks on doctors.

12:05 pm: Thoothukudi custodial deaths case: An accused, Inspector Sridhar, was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital from Madurai Central Jail this morning. The Dean of the hospital said, "He has undergone a health check-up & has not been admitted to the hospital."

11:55 am: Movement of people will be restricted in Bhopal during 10-day lockdown which starts from the morning of July 25. People will need e-passes for movement. People are requested to purchase essential items before the implementation of lockdown: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

11:50 am: The total number of positive #COVID19 cases in the union territory rises to 2420, including 987 active cases, 1400 discharged and 33 deaths: Government of Puducherry

11:45 am: he Parliamentary Committee of the Ministry of Urban Development today called a meeting of the heads of the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi and the chairman of NDMC regarding waterlogging after rain in Delhi. Lok Sabha MP Jagdambika Pal heads the Committee.

11:33 pm: Odisha detects 1,264 new #COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 21,099 including 7,205 active cases and 13,749 recoveries: State Health Department

11:20 am: Prosperity and progress are directly linked to connectivity. Connectivity in the Northeast is important, not for only ease of living, but also for achieving the goal for a safe and self-reliant India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

11:17 am: Northeast India is a great symbol of India's natural, cultural diversity & cultural strength. In such a situation, tourism gets a lot of strength when modern infrastructure is built. Tourism potential of North East including Manipur is still unexplored: PM Narendra Modi

11:13 am: Northeastern India is dealing with the double challenge (COVID19&floods). Heavy rainfall has caused huge damages, several people lost lives, many are displaced. I express my sympathies to all affected families. I assure you that the country stands with you in this tough time: PM Modi

11:10 am: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project through video conferencing

11:05 am: The state government is working day and night to control the spread of Coronavirus in #Manipur. The state government has taken all steps to make necessary arrangements for the people of Manipur during the lockdown, or special arrangements to bring them back: PM Modi

11:00 am: Rajasthan reports 339 new #COVID19 positive cases and 5 deaths, taking the total number of positive cases to 32,673 including 588 deaths, 23,498 recoveries and 8,587 active cases: State Health Department

10:50 am: Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in Jharkhand stands at 6,761 including 3,648 active cases, 3048 recoveries and 65 deaths: State Health Department

10:40 am: Out of the 4213 samples tested yesterday for #COVID19, results of 319 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

10:25 am: Dr Prathamesh Kamble, Assistant Professor, Physiology, AIIMS Nagpur says, "This device can provide mobile free operation, using a geo-fencing technology which will provide real-time alert on any breach in the quarantine zone."

10:15 am: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur in collaboration with IIT Jodhpur and Indian Institute of Information Technology, Nagpur has indigenously designed & developed a ‘smart wrist band’ for tracking & monitoring of COVID-19 positive and suspect patients.

10:00 am: High tide of 4.52 meters expected at 1343 hours in Mumbai today: India Meteorological Department

9:40 am: Sensex up 63 points, currently at 37,906; Nifty at 11,172.30

9:30 am: India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 12 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases & 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hrs Total #COVID19 positive cases stand at 12,38,635 incl 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated & 29,861deaths: Health Ministry

9:15 am: Jammu & Kashmir: 5 people including 3 children missing after their car plunged into a river near Udhampur's Ramnagar y'day. SDPO Ramnagar says, "One body has been recovered. Search for others underway. Water flow in river is very strong making search & rescue operation difficult"

9:00 am: The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 22nd July is 1,50,75,369 including 3,50,823 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:50 am: A Cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh government has tested positive for COVID19. He took part in state Cabinet meeting yesterday and also attended the last rites ceremony of Governor Lalji Tandon. He has been admitted to a hospital in Bhopal.

8:45 am: Air India has approved a scheme for sending employees on leave without pay for a time period ranging from 6 months to 2 years which can be extended up to 5 years.

8:40 am: Air India has constituted a committee for “identification of redundant/surplus manpower resources”. The Committee to submit its report to the regional director’s office by 11th August for review.

8:30 am: A special CBI court in Lucknow to record the statement of senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi through video conferencing today, in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case.

8:25 am: West Bengal: Three elephants strayed into a residential colony in Siliguri from Baikunthupur forest, last night. The elephants later left the area without causing any damage.

7:45 am: Hubli: Nurses from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) who were protesting against management, alleging lack of PPE kits & masks, called off their strike late last night after receiving assurances from Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitish Patil.

7:30 am: Jammu & Kashmir: Poly houses constructed in Srinagar under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). Zahoor Ahmad, Agricultural Assistant, "These high-tech poly houses have humidity control, heating system & other facilities. It allows round the year cultivation of crops."

7:20 am: Assam: Around 95 families are living in temporary shelters after Ranga Mola & Miri villages in Dibrugarh were washed away in floodwaters. A local says, "My village used to be around 3.5 km away from here, I am afraid this place will also be washed away.

7:10 am: Haryana: Rajkumar, a tea seller in Kurukshetra claims he owes Rs50 crores to banks without even taking a loan. Says, "I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to COVID. Bank rejected it saying I already have debt of Rs 50 cr, don't know how it is possible."

7:00 am: Himachal Pradesh: Shopkeepers in Shimla say demand for Chinese rakhis has fallen this Raksha Bandhan festival. A shopkeeper says, "Customers are preferring locally made products. We are not selling Chinese rakhis this year.

Posted By: Talib Khan