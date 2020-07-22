New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Everything that happens around the world impacts us in some way or the other. It, therefore, becomes vital to stay informed in these rapidly changing times. We at Jagran English provide you a 360-degree coverage of all genres to keep you up-to-date with current events.

Today, our focus will be on the Rajasthan political crisis, where the High Court has reserved its order till Friday and has asked the Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly to not take any decision till then on the dissident leader Sachin Pilot and his 18 supporter MLAs, who were served with disqualification notices earlier last week.

Apart from this, our focus will also be on the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The deadly virus has afflicted over 11. lakh people in the country while more than 28,700 people have succumbed to this deadly virus. However, despite a sharp rise in daily cases, the recoveries have also crossed the 7-lakh mark in the country.

Here are the Highlights of July 22:

3:20 pm: A new committee, headed by retired Justice BS Chauhan and also including former UP DGP KL Gupta, constituted to probe #VikasDubey encounter matter following Supreme Court order. The probe committee will have to submit its report within two months.

3:15 pm: Assam: An explosion occurred near well no.5 of Oil India in Baghjan, Tinsukia. 3 foreign experts at the site injured. They have been rushed to hospital. The incident occurred when operations to douse the fire at Baghjan oil field was going on. The operation has been halted now.

3:10 pm: Chhattisgarh: A man, who sustained burn injuries after attempting self-immolation in front of CM residence on June 29, passed away last night, say Raipur Police

3:00 pm: Before laying the foundation stone, PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Ram at the temple & Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi Temple. All chief ministers will be invited to the programme: Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, in Pune

2:45 pm: PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5. To ensure social distancing at the programme, we've decided that there will not be more than 200 people including 150 invitees: Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra

2:30 pm: Addressing his commanders, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said, the IAF was well prepared to counter short term as well as strategic threats, and the units were evenly poised to counter any aggressive action by the adversary.

2:10 pm: Centre in an affidavit filed in Delhi High Court stated that declaration of country of origin on the pre-packaged commodity or on the digital and electronic network used for e-commerce transactions is required in case of an imported product.

1:55 pm: Sports Authority of India has extended the contract of 32 foreign coaches in 11 disciplines till Sept 30, 2021. The decision was taken to ensure that athletes bound for Tokyo Olympics, which has been postponed by a year, can retain continuity in training with the same coaches.

1:45 pm: World Anti-Doping Agency suspends accreditation of National Dope Testing Laboratory for another period of up to 6 months. An original 6-month suspension was imposed in Aug'19 due to non-conformities with International Standard for Laboratories identified during a WADA site visit

1:35 pm: Pakistan Govt has filed an application in Islamabad High Court regarding the death sentence of Indian national, Kulbhushan Jadhav (in file pic), to implement the decision of International Court of Justice to meet the requirements of a fair trial: Pakistan media

1:25 pm: Over 300 of our police personnel have recovered from #COVID19. Today, 26 of them are donating their blood plasma. We want others who have recovered from COVID19 to come forward and donate plasma. We will facilitate all donors: J&K Police DGP Dilbag Singh

1:10 pm: Complete lockdown in all Red districts (excluding Bandipora) of Kashmir Division from today evening till 6 am on 27 July. Agriculture/horticulture & construction activities to continue: Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir

1:05 pm: Highest ever number of recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours; 28,472 patients discharged. More than 7.5 lakh #COVID19 patients have recovered so far. Recovery Rate crosses 63%. 19 States/UTs register higher than 63.13% Recovery Rate: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

1:00 pm: BJP leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia takes oath as Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh

12:50 pm: Kerala High Court dismisses a petition seeking a CBI probe into the gold smuggling case, Sprinklr deal, BevQ app contract, and e-mobility consultancy projects. The court said that the NIA investigation is already underway, there is no need to intervene in that probe.

12:40 pm: Supreme Court begins hearing a number of petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the encounter of gangster, Vikas Dubey and his associates in Uttar Pradesh.

12:30 pm: Special Leave Petition (SLP) has been filed by Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi against the stay order passed by the Rajasthan High Court yesterday on the writ petition by Sachin Pilot & 18 other MLAs asking Speaker to not take action against them till 24th July.

12:20 pm: Agrasen Gehlot is the owner of a company named Anupam Krishi. Customs Department has prosecuted and levied a penalty of Rs 7 crores on his company.

12:05 pm: This incident has revealed that 'Gunda raj' is prevailing in Uttar Pradesh. It is clear there is no law and order in the state: Randeep Surjewala, Congress on journalist Vikram Joshi's murder in Ghaziabad

11:50 am: Karnataka: People head out in Bengaluru as lockdown has been lifted in the state from today by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am and Sunday curfew will stay in place.

11:35 am: 87 people dead and 55,59,797 affected across 30 districts due to floods in the state, as of now: Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA)

11:20 am: Delhi High Court issued notice to CBI on the appeal filed by convict Brijesh Thakur challenging trial court order convicting and sentencing him life imprisonment in connection with the sexual assault of over 40 girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

11:00 am: 1078 new COVID19 cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 19,835 including 6387 active cases and 13,309 recovered: State Health Department

10:20 am: Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3. This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of 'Make in India'. And a trailblazer for many such future achievements: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

10:10 am: Ghaziabad: A group of journalists hold protest against the murder of Journalist Vikram Joshi. Vikram Joshi passed away today. He was shot at in Vijay Nagar area on 20th July by unknown persons. 10 people have been arrested in the case so far.

10:00 am: Karnataka: People head out in Dharwad following the upliftment of lockdown in the state from today, by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am and Sunday curfew will stay in place.

9:50 am: Speaker's responsibilities are well defined by the Supreme Court & Constitution. As Speaker I got an application & to seek info on it, I issued a show-cause notice. If show cause notice will not be issued by the authority, then what is the work of authority: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker

9:45 am: Speaker has the complete authority to send a show-cause notice. I have asked my counsel to file SLP in Supreme Court: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi

9:40 am: Total number of samples tested up to 21st July is 1,47,24, 546 including 3,43,243 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:30 am: Spike of 37,724 cases and 648 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 11,92,915 including 411133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:20 am: Sensex opens at 37,819.44, down by 110.89 points.

9:10 am: Shekhar Lodhi, a criminal with 18 cases against him& carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his arrest, was injured in an encounter with police near Kaliyasot today. On being intercepted by police, he tried to escape & fired, police also fired retaliatory shots:Upendra Jain, IG Bhopal

9:00 am: Journalist Vikram Joshi's death case: UP Police releases list of 10 persons; of which 3 are accused and arrested, while 6 have been detained & one is absconding.

8:50 am: Deep Prakash please come forward & surrender, else police will kill you & your family. You will get safety of police, you have done nothing, don't hide because of your relation with your brother Vikas Dubey: Sarla Devi, mother of Deep Prakash Dubey & Vikas Dubey

8:40 am: Houston police and fire officials are responding to reports that documents are being burned in the courtyard of the Consulate General of China in Houston, according to the Houston Police Department: US Media (NBC News)

8:10 am: Some boys including Kamal-ud-Din’s son used to eve-tease my sister. It was her b'day when incident occured. My uncle was coming home with her when Kamal-ud-Din’s son attacked him&shot him. We'll not accept my uncle's body till main accused is caught: Journalist Vikram's nephew

8:00 am: Ghaziabad: Journalist Vikram Joshi passed away today. He was shot at in Vijay Nagar area on 20th July by unknown persons. Nine people have been arrested in the case so far.

7:40 am: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (file pic) has served a legal notice to Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga for his Rs 35 crores bribery allegation: Sources

7:30 am: Ghaziabad: Journalist Vikram Joshi passes away. He was shot at in Vijay Nagar area on 20th July by unknown persons. Nine people have been arrested in the case so far.

7:20 am: At least 11 people hospitalized after shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighbourhood: US Media

7:10 am: Andhra govt plans to reopen schools from Sept 5.

7:00 am: Delhi: National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers protested in front of MHRD office yesterday against the University Grants Commission's decision to conduct final year examinations

Posted By: Talib Khan