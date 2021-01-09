New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

10:58 am: The ongoing campaign in India to empower the poor of the country is being discussed around the world. We have shown that in the sector of renewable energy, a developing country too can take lead: PM Narendra Modi

10:53 am: When India stood in the face of terrorism, world too got the courage to face this challenge. Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth lakhs & crores are directly being credited to account of beneficiary: PM Modi at 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention

10:50 am: India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant. Today India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines: PM Narendra Modi at 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention

10:47 am: In the past years, Non-Resident Indians have strengthened their identity in other countries: PM Narendra Modi

10:40 am: Today we have been connected with internet from various corners of the world but our minds are always connected with 'Maa Bharti': PM Narendra Modi at 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention

10:35 am: Nearly 200 crows have died here till now.Sanitastion drives are being carried out & we've shut it for visitors. Bodies of five crows were taken away by officials yesterday & they've been sent to Jalandhar for testing: Tinku Choudhury, caretaker,Central Park in Mayur Vihar.

10:30 am: So far, more than 18 crores samples have been tested for #COVID19 and 9.16 lakhs samples were tested in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health

10:20 am: Embassy continues to take up the issue of Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities about the resumption of studies with authorities, there's no positive evolution...Chinese authorities denied permission for the operation of any chartered flights b/w India&China: Indian Embassy, Beijing

10:15 am: Maharashtra: Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting raids at three locations in Mumbai in drug cases.

10:00 am: Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans: BCCI

9:50 am: India reports 18,222 new COVID-19 cases, 19,253 discharges, and 228 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,04,31,639 Active cases: 2,24,190 Total discharges: 1,00,56,651 Death toll: 1,50,798

9:40 am: PM Narendra Modi condoles the death of Madhavsinh Solanki, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Gujarat. "He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise", tweets PM Modi

9:25 am: I demand an immediate probe in the fire incident at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital. I have also asked the government to take strict action against the culprits: Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

9:10 am: PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over the fire incident at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra. "Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives," tweets PM Modi.

8:50 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah expresses grief over the fire incident at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra that claimed lives of 10 children. "I am pained beyond words. My thoughts and condolences are with bereaved families," tweets Home Minister.

8:40 am: Madhav Singh Solanki, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Gujarat, passes away.

8:30 am: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Health Minister Rajesh Tope as well as District Collector and Superintendent of Police of Bhandara district over the fire incident in District General Hospital. He has also ordered a probe: Chief Minister's Office (CMO)

8:25 am: Twitter suspends account of Team Trump.

8:20 am: After the suspension of US President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account and the tweets from his official account 'POTUS' were taken down. Team Trump tweets, "...We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH...."

8:10 am: Delhi: Fog engulfs parts of the national capital; visuals from near Burari (photo 1&2) & near Akshardham (photo 3&4). Minimum temperatures of 12.2 degrees Celsius and 11.8 degrees Celcius recorded at Palam and Safdarjung respectively: India Meteorological Department, Delhi

7:55 am: After the suspension of his personal Twitter account, US President Donald Trump tweeted from his official

@POTUS account but the tweets were taken down within minutes.

7:45 am: In a now-deleted tweet, outgoing US President Donald Trump said he was looking at "possibilities of building out our own platform in near future".

7:35 am: The collected samples have been submitted to a laboratory in Palam for sending them to National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease, ICAR, Bhopal on January 9 and to a lab in Jalandhar: Office of Delhi Deputy CM

7:20 am: At a park in Delhi's Mayur Vihar III, a team of Delhi govt found 17 dead crows, out of which four samples were collected. Two crows were found dead in DDA Park, Dwarka & one sample was collected. 16 dead crows were found in a park in Hastsal village of West district: Dy CM office

7:00 am: Ten children died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am today. Seven children were rescued from the unit: Pramod Khandate, Civil Surgeon, Bhandara, Maharashtra

