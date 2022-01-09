New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

10:46 hours: PM Modi to chair a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country at 4:30 pm today, reports ANI.

10:18 hours: Just In: Arvind Kejriwal recovers from COVID-19, he said in a Tweet. He will address a press conference today at 12 noon.

9:37 hours: A total of 3,623 Omicron cases were reported in 27 States and UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 1,409, says Union Health Ministry.

9:25 hours: BREAKING: India reports 1,59,632 fresh COVID cases, 40,863 recoveries, and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Daily positivity rate: 10.21 per cent

Active cases: 5,90,611

Total recoveries: 3,44,53,603

Death toll: 4,83,790

Total vaccination: 151.58 crore doses

8:56 hours: Uttar Pradesh records 6,411 new coronavirus cases, six fatalities, pushing infection count to 17,29,870, death toll to 22,924; number of active infections now 18,551, says state health department bulletin.

8:42 hours: Chennai observes complete lockdown today in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases.

8:02 hours: Maharashtra reports 133 new infections of Omicron variant of coronavirus, number of such cases in state now 1,009, says state health official.

7:25 hours: Delhi's air quality improves to 'Satisfactory' category with AQI standing at 90, as per SAFAR.

7:20 hours: We have decided to suspend the Chadar Trek. The decision has been taken after considering the suggestions of all the stakeholders. We have suspended such winter tourism activities in view of the increase in COVID cases, says Leh DM Shrikant Balasaheb Suse.

7:15 hours: Mizoram reports 903 new COVID-19 cases. Active caseload stands at 4,367, says state health department.

