The Union Health Ministry today will conduct another dry run for COVID-19 vaccine in all districts of states and union territories (UTs) to access the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the large-scale inoculation drive. The Health Ministry has also informed that the transportation of coronavirus vaccines will begin from today.

9:06 am: 22nd session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly gets underway in Thiruvananthapuram.

8:57 am: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested the main accused in Budaun gangrape and murder case. He had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head.

8:30 am: With 667 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises to 2,49,913; toll up to 4,332 as 3 more patients die, says state Health Department.

8:29 am: According to news agency PTI, four more people in Delhi have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain, taking the total number of such cases to 13.

8:27 am: Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a criminal, Irshad and his accomplice from Maidan Garhi area last night, reports ANI.

7:49 am: We will be assuming the chair of the Libya Sanctions Committee at a critical juncture when there is an international focus on Libya and on the peace process, says Permanent Representative of India at United Nations Security Council TS Tirumurti.

7:49 am: India will be chairing 3 key subsidiary bodies of UN Security Council- Taliban Sanctions Committee, Counter-Terrorism Committee (for 2022) and Libya Sanctions committee, says Permanent Representative of India at United Nations Security Council TS Tirumurti.

Taliban Sanctions Committee has always been a high priority for India keeping in mind our strong interest and commitment to peace, security, development and progress of Afghanistan, he added.

7:23 am: Transportation of COVID-19 vaccines to begin soon; Pune to be central hub for distribution: Govt

7:18 am: The Union Health Ministry will conduct COVID-19 dry run today across all states and UTs to access the readiness for vaccination against the deadly infection.

