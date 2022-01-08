New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

11:12 hours: Delhi will report around 20,000 fresh cases today, positivity rate to rise by 1-2 per cent. Currently, only 10 per cent of hospital beds are occupied in the city, says state Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

11:06 hours: Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children, says Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

11:03 hours: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chairs an all-party meeting at the Secretariat to discuss the future course of action on the State's demand for exemption from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).

10:49 hours: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

10:27 hours: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had cancelled her major poll rallies due to the Covid-19 surge, will start campaigning for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls virtually from Saturday.As per the grand old party, the campaign will start from 2 pm on Facebook, YouTube pages of the party and social media handles.

10:00 hours: BJP leader Sandeep Mhatre was arrested by police for allegedly sharing an objectionable post to create trouble between two groups. An FIR was registered against Mhatre under sections 153A, 500 of IPC. Mhatre is in police custody, says Suresh Mengade, DCP-crime, Navi Mumbai police.

9:41 hours: A total of 3,071 Omicron cases were reported in 27 states and UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 1,203, says Union Health Ministry.

9:35 hours: BREAKING: India reports 1,41,986 fresh COVID cases, 40,895 recoveries, and 285 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Daily positivity rate: 9.28 per cent

Active cases: 4,72,169

Total recoveries: 3,44,12,740

Death toll: 4,83,463

Total vaccination: 150.06 crore doses

9:14 hours: Tourists booked for weekends with valid stay vouchers are permitted to travel in their cars/ taxis and other means of transportations. There are no restrictions for in-house guests staying in hotels/ resorts. Safari in forests areas are permitted, says Karnataka Tourism Department.

9:00 hours: Visibility reduced to 500 m at Srinagar airport due to continuous snowfall in the region, say airport authorities.

8:46 hours: TRS Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao’s son Vanama Raghavendra Rao arrested in abetment to suicide case by Kothagudem police. He was arrested by the police at Chintalapudi village in Andhra Pradesh and brought to Kothagudem district in Telangana, reports ANI.

8:25 hours: 4,228 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, maximum of 721 new cases from Gautam Buddh Nagar. One fatality raises state's death toll to 22,918, active case count now 12,327, says state health department bulletin.

8:02 hours: The continued snowfall has reduced the visibility at the airport. The snowfall is likely to continue till 11 am. All operations shall be delayed, says Srinagar Airport.

7:30 hours: India and China to hold 14th round of Corps Commander level talks on January 12 to resolve the ongoing stand-off on the LAC, reports ANI.

7:25 hours: Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Ballabhgarh, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Tizara, Alwar (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours (issued at 7 am), says IMD.

7:20 hours: Mizoram reports 852 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths; Active caseload stands at 3,617, says state health department.

7:15 hours: Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' from the 'poor' category with AQI standing at 132, as per SAFAR-India.

7:10 hours: Four people died and many others sustained injuries in a collision between vehicles on Nice road near Purvankara Apartment in Bengaluru yesterday, DCP Traffic West Kuldeep Jain says.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma