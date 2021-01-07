New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

On TWednesday, violence erupts at US Capitol after dozens of US President Donald Trump supporters storms the building and clashed with police. As per reports, Trump supporters flocked the building as Congress was expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

7:40 am: Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 0657 hours 2 km south southeast of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: National Centre for Seismology

7:20 am: US: In wake of violent protests at US Capitol, Stephanie Grisham, Chief of Staff for US First Lady Melania Trump, resigns.

7:00 am: US lawmakers reconvene to certify Electoral College votes after the violence at the US Capitol in Washington DC

5:50 am: Twitter locks account of outgoing US President Donald Trump for 12 hours following removal of three of his tweets.

4:40 am: Facebook removes US President Donald Trump's video addressing his supporters during violence at US Capitol. "We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence," tweets Facebook Vice President of Integrity, Guy Rosen

1:45 am: US Capitol under lockdown following violent protests by pro-Trump demonstrators

1:35 am: Supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump hold a demonstration at US Capitol in Washington DC as Congress debates certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory.

