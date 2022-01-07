New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

14:12 hours: The government has also reduced the cost of knee implants, and that has especially benefited our senior citizens. This has helped in annual reduction of Rs 1,500 crore, helping the citizens. The PM National Dialysis Programme has helped 12 lakh poor with free dialysis, says PM Modi.

13:55 hours: Out of the entire eligible population, over 90 per cent of India's population has at least got one dose. In just 5 days, over 1.5 crore children aged between 15-17 have been given a dose, says PM Modi.

13:26 hours: Just In: PM Modi inaugurates the Second Campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata via video conferencing.

12:44 hours: We (a delegation of BJP leaders including State Home Minister Anil Vij) met Governor and submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit, says BJP Haryana president OP Dhankar.

12:31 hours: Ministry of External Affairs today signed an agreement for the second phase of the Passport Seva Programme with Tata Consultancy Services Limited, our valued partner, appointing them as the Service Provider for the project, says MEA.

12:27 hours: Odisha reports 2,703 new COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day spike in 6 months, says state health department.

11:54 hours: Also Read - Free electricity, financial aid and more: In UP, it's raining 'freebies' ahead of 2022 polls | Jagran Special

11:23 hours: In view of surge in number of COVID-19 cases, especially of Omicron variant in Delhi-NCR, Union Home Secretary chaired a meeting yesterday to review preparedness in Delhi NCR, which includes Delhi and nine bordering districts in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, says Union Home Ministry.

Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla emphasised that it is necessary for all concerned authorities in Delhi and the NCR Region to come together to tackle the virus. He reiterated on the need to have a unified strategy in the Delhi-NCR Region to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

11:00 hours: Aam Aadmi Party releases the eight list of three candidates for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

10:24 hours: More than 154.32 crores vaccine doses were provided to states and UTs so far. Over 18.14 crores balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, says Union Health Ministry.

10:07 hours: In view of rising Covid19 cases in Chhattisgarh, Surajpur district health department has made functional about 600 oxygen beds, 60 ventilator beds. 20,000 medical kits for adults and 5,000 for kids in stock. These are ready to be used when required, says District Collector Gaurav Singh.

9:50 hours: A total of 3,007 Omicron cases were reported in 27 states or UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 1,199, says Union Health Ministry.

9:45 hours: BREAKING: India reports 1,17,100 fresh COVID cases, 30,836 recoveries, and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Daily positivity rate: 7.74 per cent

Active cases: 3,71,363

Total recoveries: 3,43,71,845

Death toll: 4,83,178

Total vaccination: 149.66 crore doses

9:25 hours: BREAKING: 50-year-old woman, a resident of Agalpur in Bolangir district in Odisha who had tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19, had died on Dec 27 last year in a Sambalpur hospital and her genome sequencing report was made available on Wednesday, says Bolangir CDMO Snehalata Sahoo.

8:58 hours: Just In: Three terrorists neutralized in an encounter that broke out at the Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered, says IGP Kashmir.

8:55 hours: Four staff members of State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil tested positive for COVID-19. Sample testing of people staying at the minister's residence has been done, says state Home Minister's Office.

8:45 hours: Two people died and one was injured after a house collapsed in the Begumpur area. The injured admitted to Ambedkar Hospital, says Delhi Fire Service.

8:25 hours: Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor' from 'very poor' category with AQI standing at 273, as per SAFAR-India.

7:55 hours: A total of 338 resident doctors from various hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four days, says Dr Avinash Dahiphale, President of Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

7:25 hours: One terrorist neutralised in an encounter that broke out at Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam. Operation is underway, says Kashmir Zone Police.

7:20 hours: Mizoram reports 579 new COVID-19 cases. Active caseload stands at 3,018, says state health department.

7:15 hours: PM Modi to inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) via video-conferencing today. The second campus has been built in line with the PM's vision to expand and upgrade the health facilities in all parts of the country, says Prime Minister's Office.

7:10 hours: In view of rising COVID-19 cases, government and sub-ordinate offices in the state will function with 50 per cent staff attendance from January 7 to 31, says Odisha Government.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma