New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Here are the latest updates of January 14:

9:36 am: India reports 16,946 new #COVID19 cases, 17,652 discharges and 198 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,05,12,093

Active cases: 2,13,603

Total discharges: 1,01,46,763

Death toll: 1,51,727

9:18 am: Mathura: One man died, around 12 injured after a bus rammed into another vehicle due to low visibility due to fog, at Yamuna Expressway in Baldeo Police station area this morning. The bus was going from Noida to Agra when the incident took place.

9:10 am: A total of 18,42,32,305 samples tested for #COVID19, up to 13th January of which 7,43,191 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:40 am: Mumbai: A raid by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is underway at the residence of Sameer Khan in Bandra, who was arrested yesterday in connection with a drugs case.

8:33 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends Makar Sankranti wishes to everyone

8:15 am: In the wake of #COVID19, state govt directed that number of players should not be more than 150 at an event and COVID negative certificate mandatory for them. Number of spectators not to be more than 50% of the gathering.

8:05 am: Delhi wakes up to dense fog this morning, the current temperature recorded to be at 4.4 degree Celsius.

Delhi wakes up to dense fog this morning, the current temperature recorded to be at 4.4 degree Celsius.



Visuals from Tikri Border. pic.twitter.com/N0x7KS3OOj — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021





7:51 am: Minimum temperatures of 6.2 degrees Celsius and 4.4 degrees Celsius recorded at Palam and Safdarjung, respectively at 5:30 am today in Delhi: India Meteorological Department

7:23 am: This criminal attack was planned & coordinated. It was carried out by political extremists & domestic terrorists, who were incited to this violence by President Trump. It was an armed insurrection against the US and those responsible must be held accountable: US President-elect

7:32 am: Last week, we saw an unprecedented assault on our democracy. It was unlike anything we have witnessed in the 244-year history of our nation: US President-elect Joe Biden

7:10 am: Dense fog leads to low visibility in Ghaziabad; visuals from NH-9.

Dense fog leads to low visibility in Ghaziabad; visuals from NH-9. pic.twitter.com/isYRLER9ps — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2021

7:09 am:

Kolkata: Devotees perform rituals and take holy dip in Hoogly river on the occasion of Makar Sankranti today. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/CYnhQzn1zH — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021

7: 05 am: Mizoram reported 7 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per state government.

Total cases: 4,310

Active cases: 101

Discharges: 4,200

Deaths: 9

7: 05 am:

Varanasi: Devotees take holy dip in Ganga river on the occasion of #MakarSankranti. pic.twitter.com/zMj8wzxSNT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2021

7:00 am: Delhi reported 357 new COVID19 cases, 534 recoveries and 11 deaths on January 13.

Total cases: 6,31,249

Total recoveries: 6,17,540

Death toll: 10,718

Active cases: 2,991

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv