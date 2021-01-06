New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the country and has afflicted over 10.4 million people in India, while nearly 1.50 lakh people have succumbed to the deadly virus so far. However., the government has started its preparations to start the vaccination drive in the country. The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that it was ready to roll out the vaccine within 10 days from the date of emergency use authorisation. The DCGI on Sunday approved two COVID-19 vaccines for restricted emergency use authorisation in India. The two vaccines are Oxford-AstraZeneca's 'COVISHIELD', which is manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat BioTech's 'COVAXIN'.

Here are the Live Updates of January 6:

9:15 am: BSE Sensex up 57 points in opening trade, currently at 48,495; Nifty at 14,227

9:10 am: Gilgit-Baltistan: Students of Karakoram International University held protest march yesterday after the under-construction building of the University's engineering department was set on fire by unknown persons

9:00 am: Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai has summoned actor Arjun Rampal's sister today, in connection with a drugs case: NCB officer

8:30 am: I have heard the hurtful language used against me. As the president of the BJP's state unit, he is a representative of the party itself. I am deeply hurt & want the matter to be taken cognisance of, & an apology issued: Indira Hridayesh, Congress leader & LoP, Uttarakhand



8:15 am: 3 more people have tested positive for UK variant of Covid-19 in Chennai. So far, 4 people have tested positive for the new variant of the virus: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr Radhakrishnan in Chennai yesterday

8:00 am: Over 50 pro-democratic activists in Hong Kong have been arrested for breaking the city’s contentious national security law, local media reported: Reuters

7:45 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur at isolated places over & adjoining areas of South, Southwest, Northwest Delhi, Rewari, Bhiwadi, Manesar, Gurugram, Palwal, and Muzaffarnagar during next 2 hours (issued at 6:15 am): India Meteorological Department

7:35 am: Grammy Awards ceremony due to take place on Jan 31 has been postponed because of coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, US: media reports

7:25 am: Over 50 birds including crows & pigeons have died in Baran district (of Rajasthan). Samples of the birds have been sent to a lab in Bhopal for the test: Baran Additional DM Mohammed Abubakr

7:10 am: On Wednesday, 18,088 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India with 3,478 deaths. The total number of cases now stand in-country is 1,03,74,932 cases, in which 2,27,546 are active and 99,97,272 have recovered. Total number of Fatalities in India has reached to 1,50,114.

