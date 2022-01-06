New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

10:30 hours: Chhattisgarh Government postpones 'Swachhta Rally' to held in Raipur on January 8 and other public events till further orders in view of rising cases of COVID-19, reports ANI.

10:18 hours: Just In: Guwahati IIT declared as containment zone after 60 COVID cases detected on its campus.

10:09 hours: West Bengal BJP general secretary Agnimitra Paul tests positive for COVID-19.

9:39 hours: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to brief officials of Election Commission of India today over COVID-19 situation in the country. Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul to also attend the briefing.

9:35 hours: Just In: Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar tests positive for COVID-19.

9:30 hours: Number of Omicron variant cases rises to 2,630, says Union Health Ministry.

9:25 hours: BREAKING: India reports 90,928 fresh COVID cases, 19,206 recoveries, and 325 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Daily positivity rate: 6.43 per cent

Active cases: 2,85,401

Total recoveries: 3,43,41,009

Death toll: 4,82,876

Total vaccination: 148.67 crore doses

9:00 hours: Haryana reported 35 more cases of Omicron variant of COVID19 yesterday, says state health department.

8:39 hours: Fire breaks out at Lajpat Rai Market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk. 13 fire tenders were rushed to the put off the fire.

8:22 hours: Following the increase in Covid cases, we have decided to close pre-primary, primary, classes from 1-8 and Anganwadi centres in Diu. We request the tourists to take all precautionary measures and keep themselves safe, says Diu Collector Saloni Rai.

8:01 hours: A criminal was taken for weapon recovery near the Metro Vihar police station of Outer Delhi's NIA police station area where he snatched the constable's pistol and fired at him. In return firing, the criminal was shot in the leg and was arrested by the police, says Delhi Police.

7:49 hours: The Border Security Force has stopped public entry at the daily flag-lowering retreat ceremony along the India-Pakistan border in Attari due to rising COVID cases, says BSF.

7:30 hours: A total of 230 resident doctors from various hospitals in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 3 days, says Ganesh Solunke, president of JJ Hospital, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors.

7:20 hours: Delhi AQI is presently at 380 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR.

7:15 hours: Mizoram reports 502 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death. Active caseload stands at 2,572, says state health department.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma