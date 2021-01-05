New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of January 5:

8:00 am: Light to moderate rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours at an isolated places over Shamli, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur Gautam Buddha Nagar districts and adjoining areas: IMD

7:45 am: Dry run for #COVID19 vaccine administration will be held across Uttar Pradesh today.

7:30 am: Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on the petitions challenging the validity of the Centre's plan for the redevelopment of the Central Vista area, today

7:15 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, Rewari, Kosali, Bhiwarim Mahendargarh, Charkhidadri, Mattanhai, Farukhnagar, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Meham, Gohana, Jind, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Panipat during next 2 hours: IMD

7:00 am: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to embark on a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka today. During his visit, he will hold discussion with his counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena and Sri Lanka's leadership on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, said MEA

