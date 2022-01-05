New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at English Jagran will continue our focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. India over the past few days has been witnessing a spike in cases, thanks to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Experts have warned that it's the beginning of the third wave, urging people to make sure that all appropriate COVID-19 norms are followed.

Meanwhile, we will also focus on the five-state assembly elections - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Today, PM Modi will visit Punjab and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 42,750 crore.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

10:35 hours: Just In: Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa tests positive for COVID-19. Dhindsa says he was on his way to Firozepur to attend PM Modi's rally but returned after receiving the test report.

10:15 hours: BREAKING: Freedom fighter and BJP leader K Ayyappan Pillai passes away at the age of 107, reports ANI.

9:50 hours: Just In: DCGI's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) grants 'in principle' approval to Bharat Biotech for conduct of 'Phase III superiority study and Phase III booster dose study' for its intranasal COVID vaccine and asks it to submit protocols for approval, reports ANI.

9:31 hours: Just In: India reports 58,097 fresh COVID cases, 15,389 recoveries, and 534 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Daily positivity rate: 4.18 per cent

Active cases: 2,14,004

Total recoveries: 3,43,21,803

Death toll: 4,82,551

Total vaccination: 147.72 crore doses

8:45 hours: Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar) during next 2 hours (issued at 8 am), says IMD.

8:18 hours: North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast, reports Reuters.

8:06 hours: Just In: One terrorist killed in an anti-terror operation in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, say police.

8:00 hours: Delhi AQI is presently at 369 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR.

7:54 hours: I think that if we can close schools and colleges then rallies should also not happen. As per the central government’s guidelines, there are no restrictions on rallies. Soon CM will call a Corona review meeting and will take a decision on it, says Punjab Health minister OP Soni.

7:45 hours: In the wake of the latest guidelines issued by DDMA, Delhi Metro will be running with 100 per cent seating capacity. However, no standing passengers will be allowed till further notice, says Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

7:31 hours: In India, there are no expiry dates for bridges and as a result, we have faced many accidents and deaths. I always tell people that financial audit is important but performance audit, quality construction audit is even more important, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said yesterday.

7:22 hours: PM Modi to visit Punjab's Ferozepur today. PM will lay foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. These projects include Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, says Prime Minister Office.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma