With DCGI giving its nod to Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for "restricted emergency use", the Union Health Ministry can finally begin the COVID-19 vaccination programme in India. Dubbed as the world's largest vaccination drive, the Health Ministry targets to inoculate around 30 crore people in first phase of vaccination in India.

10:51 am: A total of 238 new COVID-19 cases, 518 discharges and 2 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday, says state Health Department.

Total positive cases: 2,87,740

Total recoveries: 2,81,083

Active cases: 5,106

Death toll: 1,551

10:32 am: Just In: Drugs Controller General of India grants permission to Serum Institute of India to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield'

10:10 am: Madhya Pradesh: Fire broke out at a factory in Indore's Shankar Bagh area last night; no injuries reported. Fire doused with the help of more than 15 fire engines.

9:35 am: Minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius recorded at the Delhi's Safdarjung observatory at 8.30 am today, says India Meteorological Department

9:34 am: Sensex up 206 points in opening trade, currently at 48,076; Nifty at 14,089

9:16 am: Total number of samples tested up to 3rd January is 17,56,35,761 including 7,35,978 samples tested yesterday: ICMR

8:49 am: In the last 1.5 to 2 months, we have arrested over 180 people including managing directors of companies and chartered accountants for tax evasion. They have not been able to get bails because of the seriousness of their tax frauds, says Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey

8:33 am: Record-high GST collection of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December is because our economy is on path of recovery. We've brought many changes at system level for better compliance. We're taking targeted action against those who have discrepancies in their record, says Finance Secretary AB Pandey

8:14 am: Just In: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver the inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave at 11am today.

8:02 am: Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram today, reports ANI.

7:25 am: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that 'intense' rainfall will likely take place across north India till January 5.

The activities will peak over the plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan) and on Monday over the western Himalayan region (Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand), it added.

7:24 am: If Mamata Banerjee is apprehensive of being murdered, she must write a letter to the Prime Minister and get Central agency security cover. We don't want her nephew to have her murdered to get sympathy from the people of Bengal, says BJP MP Arjun Singh

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma