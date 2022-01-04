New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will continue our focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, India started the vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group and vaccinated over 40 lakh beneficiaries. With this, PM Modi said India has taken an important step in protecting its youth population against the disease.

Meanwhile, we will also focus on the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Today, PM Modi will visit Manipur and inaugurate 13 projects worth Rs 1,850 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore in the state.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:14 hours: DCGI's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) to meet today to examine Bharat Biotech's application for the use of its intranasal COVID vaccine as a booster shot, reports ANI.

8:36 hours: Over 8000 children in Dehradun were vaccinated against COVID19 on the first day of vaccination for children in 15-17 age group. CMO has been directed to ensure vaccination of all eligible children soon, says Dehradun District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar.

8:25 hours: BREAKING: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19.

7:49 hours: Lord Sri Krishna comes to my dream every night to tell me that our party is going to form the government, said former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav yesterday.

7:34 hours: Mizoram reports 347 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths. Active caseload stands at 1,834, says state health department.

7:22 hours: Delhi AQI is presently at 369 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR.

7:14 hours: PM Modi to visit Manipur today to inaugurate 13 projects worth Rs 1,850 crore and lay the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma