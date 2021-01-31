New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address this year's first Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today. This will be the 73rd episode of the monthly radio programme. "Tune in tomorrow, January 31 at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet on Saturday. In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister had said that demand for India made products was increasing across the country, with people supporting the cause of 'vocal for local'. He had urged the industry leaders to ensure that Indian products are world-class.

Here are the LIVE Updates of January 31:

9:45 am: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala will be discharged from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka today; Last week, she was admitted with the complaint of fever and later tested positive for COVID-19.

9:30 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches Pulse Polio Programme in the state by administering polio drops to children less than five years of age at an event in Bhopal. "Our target is to administer the polio drops to 1 crore and 11 lakh children," he says.

9:20 am: Latest visuals from Ghazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where farmers' agitation against three farm laws enters Day 65.

9:00 am: We plan to control/limit the number of new #COVID19 cases in Kerala by enforcing social distancing in public places. We have also made announcements using police vehicles. After issuing warnings for 1-2 days, we'll take stringent action: Malappuram SP Abdul Karim (30.01.2021)

8:45 am: Customs officers at Karnataka's Mangaluru International Airport yesterday recovered 0.587 kg of gold of 24k purity worth Rs 30 lakhs from a resident of Kasargod, Kerala who arrived from Dubai. He had concealed the gold in paste form in his rectum: Customs Department

8:25 am: Delhi: Security deployment continues at Singhu border as farmers' protest against three agriculture laws enters 67th day; latest visuals from near the protest site.

8:00 am: Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar issued notice to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) seeking response on YSRCP complaint about violation of Model Code of Conduct

7:45 am: Delhi's overall air quality in 'very poor' category, with overall AQI standing at 305: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)

7:30 am: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated 14 projects & laid the foundation stone for eight new projects at Mini Secretariat Complex, Tamenglong

7:15 am: We have intensified patrolling in the areas including Mcleodganj & Dharamkot with Israeli population. Mcleodganj Police Station has been put on alert to cope with any situation if it arises: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan

7:00 am: We've arrested 8 people including key accused & two persons are in judicial custody. Investigation revealed that degrees are sold in 17 states. We're working with Financial Intelligence Unit - India, ED & Income tax in this case. Probe on: Sanjay Kundu DGP, Himachal Pradesh

