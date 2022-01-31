New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his first virtual rally in Lucknow for the Uttar Pradesh polls. This will be a part of his 'Jan Chaupal' virtual rally.

Besides assembly elections, we will also focus on the COVID-19 crisis. In India, cases are declining at a steady rate, however, states and UTs have been asked by the Centre to not put their guard down.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

8:55 hours: Just In: India reports 2,09,918 new COVID-19 cases, 959 deaths and 2,62,628 recoveries in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active case: 18,31,268 (4.43 per cent)

Daily positivity rate: 15.77 per cent

Total Vaccination : 1,66,03,96,227

8:25 hours: After a sharp decline in demand for air travel, due to the surge in COVID-19 numbers and restrictions imposed by various state governments, we are observing a marginal increase in traffic in February compared to the previous month, says Vistara.

However,in view of volatility we continue to closely monitor situation and adjust capacity to demand. With the objective of minimising inconvenience to customers, we're offering waiver of change fee for one-time rescheduling on all direct bookings with travel until 31 March, it adds.

7:51 hours: If the nasal vaccine is going to provide mucosal immunity, it would be a great achievement for human race. No vaccine is completely effective in preventing infection. We are hoping this vaccine to provide mucosal immunity to prevent further infection, says Dr Sanjay Rai of Delhi AIIMS.

7:39 hours: Mizoram reported 806 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 14,301, says state health department.

7:35 hours: Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, with overall AQI at 302, as per SAFAR.

7:28 hours: PM Modi will also address the 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme today at 4:30 pm via video conferencing.

7:21 hours: PM Modi will hold his first virtual rally in Lucknow for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election today. It will be broadcast in 21 assembly seats in five districts - Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Gautam Budh Nagar - where polling will be held in the first phase.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma