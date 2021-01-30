Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of January 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meet today and will put forth the central government's legislative agenda for the Parliament Budget Session 2021. The Parliament Budget Session had commenced on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses.

Here are the LIVE Updates from January 30:

9:40 am: A total of 19,58,37,408 samples tested for COVID19 up to 29th January. Of these, 7,56,329 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

9:17 am: BJP national president JP Nadda visits Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

8:30 am: Delhi's overall air quality in 'very poor' category, with overall AQI standing at 375, says System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting and Research

8:09 am: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. "We should adhere to his (Mahatma Gandhi) ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility," he tweets.

8:06 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day Kolkata visit that was scheduled to begin on January 30 has been cancelled due to the 'minor blast' in Delhi.

7:41 am: Dense to very dense fog reported at isolated pockets of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today 5.30 am. Shallow to moderate fog observed at isolated pockets over northwest Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and interior Odisha, says India Meteorological Department

7:40 am: 10 trains are running late on January 30, due to low visibility and other operational reasons, says Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer.

7:30 am: Haridwar is on high alert after the low-intensity explosion occurred in Delhi. Police have been instructed to increase patrolling, says city SSP Senthil Abudai Krishnaraj.

7:21 am: PM Modi to chair an all-party meet to present Centre's legislative agenda for Parliament Budget Session.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma