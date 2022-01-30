New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

11:43 hours: Under Amrit Mahotsav series something has happened which is unforgettable for me. More than one crore children have written to me through their 'Mann Ki Baat' post cards, PM Modi says.

11:40 hours: Padma Awards have also just been announced in the country. There are many names among the recipients of Padma awards, about whom very few people know. These are unsung heroes of our country, who have done extraordinary deeds in ordinary circumstances, says PM Modi.

11:38 hours: Friends, in the midst of these events of Amrit Mahotsav, many important national awards were also given away in the country. One of them is the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Baal Puraskaar, PM Modi says.

11:36 hours: Friends, in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country is re-establishing its national symbols through these efforts. We saw that 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate and the Jyoti lit at the 'National War Memorial' in the vicinity, were merged, PM Modi says.

11:35 hours: My dear countrymen, Namaskar. Today we are coming together through yet another episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. This is the first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2022. Today we will once again take forward discussions which are related to the positive inspirations and collective efforts of our country and countrymen, says PM Modi.

11:33 hours: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary. He also paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

11:31 hours: PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address begins

11:25 hours: PM Modi to address nation shortly via Mann Ki Baat.

10:13 hours: President Ram Nath Kovind lays a wreath at Rajghat as the nation observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

10:59 hours: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his death anniversary.

10:49 hours: 75 per cent of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat. Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success, tweets PM Modi.

10:42 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveils the mural of Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

10:08 hours: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Raj Ghat.

9:27 hours: More than 75 per cent of the eligible population in the country is fully vaccinated, announces Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

9:14 hours: Just In: India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths and 3,52,784 recoveries in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active case: 18,84,937(4.59 per cent)

Daily positivity rate: 14.50 per cent

Total Vaccination: 1,65,70,60,692

8:58 hours: The SP-led alliance is going to fail miserably in this election... Thousands of SP workers are wandering here and there. The doors of Samajwadi Party are closed for them. I welcome all those who believe in the policies and ideology of BJP, says UP Minister Brajesh Pathak.

8:31 hours: 5 persons have been arrested and around 80 boxes of branded and 81 boxes of local illicit alcohol seized under the limits of Ishanagar PS in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, under a continuous campaign against illicit alcohol; further investigation is underway, says Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh.

7:49 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also unveil the mural of Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat's Ahmedabad today.

7:30 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Goa today and address three public meetings. He will also launch an umbrella campaign.

7:14 hours: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation stone of an 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday.

7:07 hours: PM Modi to address nation today via Mann Ki Baat at 11.30 am. This will be the first episode of Mann Ki Baat of 2022.

