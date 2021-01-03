New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on the coronavirus pandemic. With an aim to launch the world's biggest vaccination drive, the expert panel of the DGCI has approved two coronavirus vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- for emergency use in India. Though a final call over the emergency use of the vaccines is still pending, media reports have indicated that Covaxin and Covishield will likely get the nod from DGCI.

Here are the LIVE Updates from January 3:

10:21 am: Uttarakhand likely to witness snow and rain for three days starting today. Heavy snowfall likely in higher reaches on 5th January, says India Meteorological Department

10:03 am: India reports 18,177 new COVID-19 cases, 20,923 recoveries, and 217 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,03,23,965

Active cases: 2,47,220

Total recoveries: 99,27,310

Death toll: 1,49,435

9:55 am: 85 employees of Chennai's ITC Grand Chola Hotel have tested positive for COVID19 from 15th December 2020 to 1st January 2021, says Greater Chennai Corporation

9:54 am: A total of 17,48,99,783 samples have been tested for COVID19 up to January 2. Of these, 9,58,125 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research

9:21 am: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized drugs and detained drug peddlers in raids conducted at Bandra, Versova and Mira Road areas of Mumbai last night: NCB official

9:12 am: Coronavirus Vaccination | DCGI to approve 2-dose regimen for COVID-19 vaccines at 4 weeks apart: Report

8:40 am: The India Meteorological Department has said that average temperature in Delhi will rise by 5-9 degrees Celsius in next 5-6 days.

8:19 am: Just In: Drugs Controller General of India to brief media at 11 am today on COVID-19 vaccine.

8:08 am: COVID-19 vaccine might contain something, which can cause harm. Tomorrow, people will say vaccine was given to kill or decrease population. You can even become impotent, anything can happen: Mirzapur SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha on SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav saying he won't get vaccinated.

7:39 am: Vaccination drive has been based on election process planned down to the booth level. Over 57,000 participants across 719 districts have completed training. 96,000 vaccinators have been trained so far, says Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

7:35 am: The PM had promised to make dalits qualified enough to be eligible for employment. PM has implemented many schemes to encourage Scheduled Caste children to enroll in schools with an increased budget to Rs 6,000 crores from Rs 1,100 crores, says BJP's Dushyant Gautam

7:30 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall to occur over some parts of South-Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughalkabad ) and some districts of Haryana, says India Meteorological Department

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma