New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at English Jagran will focus on the rising Omicron cases in India. Today, the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15-18 years will begin.

Ahead of this, the Centre Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked states and union territories (UTs) to take necessary measures and avoid mixing-up of vaccines during administration of shots to those in the 15-18 age group.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

7:35 hours: Delhi AQI is presently at 381 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR.

7:21 hours: COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years will begin in India today.

7:14 hours: PM Modi will inaugurate a host of projects including the new integrated terminal building of MBB airport, project mission 100 of Vidyajyoti schools on January 4, says Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma