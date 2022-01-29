New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

12:35 hours: Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary are together only till counting. If their (SP) government is formed, then Azam Khan will sit (in their government) and Jayant Bhai will be out. Their candidates' list can say what will happen after elections, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Have you forgotten the riots? If you make a mistake in voting, the rioters will come to power in Lucknow. If the SP-BSP government is formed, then once again mafia raj will come, casteism will come. But if you vote for BJP, we'll make UP number 1, he added.

12:27 hours: During riots here, victims were made accused, and accused were made victims. After our government came in 2017, goons have gone out of the border of UP. BSP spoke about a particular caste and Akhilesh Yadav's government spoke about mafia, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

11:54 hours: Just In: PM Modi will address the first virtual rally for Uttar Pradesh on 31 January, reports ANI.

11:33 hours: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East for the assembly elections 2022.

11:15 hours: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda holds a door-to-door campaign in UP's Bareilly.

10:52 hours: Schools and colleges will reopen in Pune district from February 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time, says Ajit Pawar.

10:31 hours: I will try to meet each person in Panaji. The circumstances forced me to take this decision (of contesting an independent candidate) from Panaji. I want to give people a good option in candidates, says Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar.

10:03 hours: Also Read - 437 trains cancelled by Indian Railways for Saturday | Check full list here

9:35 hours: Owing to the Address of the President to both Houses assembled together and the Presentation of Union Budget respectively during the first two days of the 8th session of the 17th Lok Sabha, there will be no 'Zero Hour' on 31 January and 1 February 2022, reports ANI.

9:05 hours: Just In: India reports 2,35,532 new COVID-19 cases, 871 deaths and 3,35,939 recoveries in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active case: 20,04,333 (4.91 per cent)

Daily positivity rate: 13.39 per cent

Total Vaccination: 1,65,04,87,260

8:41 hours: Mizoram reported 2,143 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths in last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 14,608, says state health department.

8:12 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Uttar Pradesh's Deoband today.

7:49 hours: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will virtually review the COVID-19 situation in Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh today at 3 pm.

7:35 hours: Gujarat records 12,131 fresh coronavirus cases, 30 deaths, infection tally rises to 11,32,791, fatality count mounts to 10,375. Number of active cases now 1,07,915, says state health department.

7:18 hours: 31,198 new cases raise Karnataka's COVID-19 tally to 37,23,694, death toll reaches 38,804 with 50 more fatalities. Active case count 2,88,767, says state health department.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma